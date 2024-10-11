Togolese Religious Priest Murdered in Yaoundé

10 October 2024
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Yaoundé — The "Fidei Donum" priest Christophe Komla Badjougou, originally from Togo, was murdered on the evening of October 7 in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon.

The priest was shot dead in front of the gate of the Missionaries of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (CICM) in the Mvolyé district.

The Archbishop of Yaoundé, Jean Mbarga, expressed his "deep sadness" and expressed his condolences to the priest's family, his friends and the Christian community.

"In these sad circumstances, the Archdiocese of Yaoundé expresses its sincere condolences to Father Christophe's family, his friends and the faithful of the diocese of Yagoua. The Christian community is invited to pray for him so that he may find grace with God," said the Archbishop of Yaoundé.

According to the Cameroonian authorities, the priest was killed in a robbery. Images from surveillance cameras at the crime scene have made it possible to reconstruct the events. A police spokesman told the Cameroonian press: "The surveillance cameras at the crime scene show that the priest came from the town of 'Dakar en bas' on a motorcycle that dropped him off at the gate of the CICM. A few seconds later, two people on motorcycles can be seen coming. After passing the priest, they turned around and came to the gate where Father Christophe was standing. The images show an altercation between the victim and one of the attackers, who managed to take the priest's bag. The perpetrator then fired twice in the air and then three shots at the priest, who collapsed on the ground." Father Christophe was vicar of the parish of St. Peter and Paul in Zouzoui in the diocese of Yagoua, in the north of the country. He was passing through Yaoundé, from where he was going to Italy for a year of formation. Father Christophe belonged to the "Association of Silent Workers of the Cross", inspired by the Italian Blessed Luigi Novarese, whose mother house is in Ariano Irpino, in southern Italy, in the Marian Shrine of Valleluogo. Originally from Togo, he was ordained a priest in 2013 in the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Trinity in Atakpamé.

In 2014 he became a full member of the SOdC and entered the community of Mouda (Togo), where he carried out his ministry as a formator and parish priest of the parish of Zouzoui.

