Rwanda/Cote d'Ivoire: Afcon 2025 Qualifiers - Rwanda Hoping to Upset Benin in Abidjan

Group D

Benin vs Rwanda, at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny

Kickoff: 6pm CAT

Rwanda will be aiming to break their winless jinx against Benin when the two sides square off at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Friday's Group D match day three of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Amavubi are chasing their first win of the campaign having drawn 1-1 with Libya in Tripoli before holding Nigeria to a barren draw draw with Nigeria at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Benin, meanwhile, started on the wrong foot when they were thrashed 3-0 by neighbors Nigeria before coming from behind to beat Libya 2-1.

This is going to be the sixth meeting between the two countries since June 10, 2012. Benin have the upper hand with three wins (one was a forfeit) and two draws with Amavubi still winless against the Cheetahs in 12 years.

Frank Spittler told the press on Thursday that he has an injury-free group. He is facing Benin for the second time since taking charge of Rwanda in November 2023. Their first meeting dates back in June when Gernot Rohr's side beat Amavubi 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier held in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

Rwanda may have a bad record against Benin but Spittler warned that it will this time be "difficult" for the West Africans to beat his side.

Benin have injury problems with David Kiki and attacker Tosin Aiyegun already out of Rohr's initial 23-man squad and will hence miss Rwanda clash.

Under Spittler, Amavubi have been a tough unit and the team keeps improving game after game. A win over Benin would not only increase players' level of confidence but it will also boost their chances in the race for a ticket to the 2025 AFCON finals in Morocco in November.

It will be a game of tactics between two German coaches. Rohr has a pool of talented forwards led by skipper Steve Mounie who has proven to be a dangerous threat on any day whereas Spittler will rely on his compact defense led by Ange Mutsinzi and goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari who has conceded just 2 goals in 8 games in all competitions so far.

The game promises to be action-packed and fans will be treated to good football despite both teams playing away from home.

Both teams are at par but Amavubi's recent draw with Nigeria could boost their confidence and help them do the magic on Friday.

Benin form guide (all competitions):

DLWWLW

Rwanda form guide (all competitions):

DWLWDD