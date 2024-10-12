West Africa: Ghana Launches Ecowas Free Roaming Initiative With Togo and Benin

TLDR

Ghana, Togo, and Benin launch ECOWAS Free Roaming initiative, eliminating international roaming charges.

Agreement between Ghana's NCA and Benin's ARCEP took effect in July after formalization in April 2024.

MNOs from the three countries support the initiative, offering cost savings to citizens during the initial 30-day period.

Ghana's Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has officially launched the ECOWAS Free Roaming initiative with Togo and Benin, allowing citizens of these countries to use mobile services across borders without incurring international roaming charges.

The agreement, which was formalized in April 2024 between Ghana's National Communications Authority (NCA) and Benin's Electronic Communications and Postal Regulatory Authority (ARCEP), took effect in July. It follows the successful implementation of the initiative between Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire earlier this year.

The Free Roaming Initiative waives additional roaming fees for citizens during the first 30 days of their stay in the visiting country, providing substantial cost savings. Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) from the three participating countries have pledged their support and cooperation for the initiative's success.

Key Takeaways

The launch of the ECOWAS Free Roaming Initiative between Ghana, Togo, and Benin is a significant move to enhance cross-border communication and reduce costs for citizens. This regional effort aims to eliminate barriers to business and social connectivity, creating seamless integration across West African countries. Talks are also underway between Liberia and Ghana to introduce similar free-roaming agreements, marking another milestone in improving regional connectivity.