Ghana: 'Environmental Prayer Walk' - Peaceful Rally Against Illegal Gold Mining

Accra — On October 11, the Archdiocese of Accra invited people to the "Environmental Prayer Walk", which took place peacefully and without incidents, with the participation of thousands of people. The rally was primarily intended to denounce the phenomenon of illegal gold mining "galamsey".

"It is the fight of all of us. Policy makers, those who are involved in the business, our traditional leaders and indeed every Ghanaian," said Father Micheal Kobina Ackon Quaicoe, Executive Director of the "Governance, Justice and Peace Directorate" of the Ghanaian Bishops' Conference.

The march ended with the reading of a petition in front of the Presidential Palace calling for concrete measures to stop illegal and unregulated mining of gold and other minerals, which causes serious environmental damage and incurs high human costs for the population. In addition to the Catholics, other groups such as "FixTheCountry" and "Democracy Hub" joined the initiative, expressing their support for environmental protection, calling for an end to illegal gold mining and the protection of the country's water resources.

These actions are all the more urgent because illegal gold mining has already caused an environmental disaster. The environmental crisis has given rise to calls for drastic measures, including the imposition of a state of emergency in mining areas and the cancellation of mining licenses.

This comes at a time when Ghana, struggling with an economic crisis, is preparing to resume foreign debt repayments in two weeks.