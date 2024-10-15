Ghana: 'Environmental Prayer Walk' - Peaceful Rally Against Illegal Gold Mining

14 October 2024
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Accra — On October 11, the Archdiocese of Accra invited people to the "Environmental Prayer Walk", which took place peacefully and without incidents, with the participation of thousands of people. The rally was primarily intended to denounce the phenomenon of illegal gold mining "galamsey".

"It is the fight of all of us. Policy makers, those who are involved in the business, our traditional leaders and indeed every Ghanaian," said Father Micheal Kobina Ackon Quaicoe, Executive Director of the "Governance, Justice and Peace Directorate" of the Ghanaian Bishops' Conference.

The march ended with the reading of a petition in front of the Presidential Palace calling for concrete measures to stop illegal and unregulated mining of gold and other minerals, which causes serious environmental damage and incurs high human costs for the population. In addition to the Catholics, other groups such as "FixTheCountry" and "Democracy Hub" joined the initiative, expressing their support for environmental protection, calling for an end to illegal gold mining and the protection of the country's water resources.

These actions are all the more urgent because illegal gold mining has already caused an environmental disaster. The environmental crisis has given rise to calls for drastic measures, including the imposition of a state of emergency in mining areas and the cancellation of mining licenses.

This comes at a time when Ghana, struggling with an economic crisis, is preparing to resume foreign debt repayments in two weeks.

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Fides News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.