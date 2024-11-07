Ghana: We Cannot Win Galamsey War Without Commitment - Ken Ashigbey

7 November 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The fight against illegal mining, also known as galamsey will never be won if Ghanaians fail to show strong commitment against it, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, the Convenor of Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey (GCAG), has stated.

He said the government had taken Ghanaians for granted because Ghanaians by their conduct had not shown "they are angry enough."

Speaking at the Africa Water Week 2024-Ghana, partners press engagement on galamsey yesterday, Dr Ashigbey, a foremost activist against illegal mining lamented the lack of political will on the part of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the biggest opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

For instance, he accused the two major political parties of not doing enough to tackle the galamsey menace.

Related Articles

Dr Ashigbey appealed to Ghanaians to support the cause of holding the government accountable for allowing illegal mining to fester despite its debilitating health consequences.

He said he was concerned that illegal mining activities had resulted in the destruction of the country's vegetative cover, with many farmers, especially cocoa farmers selling large acreage of land to illegal miners.

He said corruption remain a threat and a contributing factor to the government's failure to address the problem.

"Others point out that the economic benefits of small-scale mining make it an attractive option for many Ghanaians, despite the environmental and health risks, and if they are asked to stop they will be unable to feed their families and themselves.

Dr Ashigbey said Ghana needed concerted effort to address illegal mining, noting that the health of Ghanaians were at stake.

He urged the government to take steps to stop galamsey, including enforcing laws and regulations.

He said corruption and a lack of political will had been major contributing factors to the government's failure to address the problem.

"Others point out that the economic benefits of small-scale mining make it an attractive option for many Ghanaians, despite the environmental and health risks, and if they are asked to stop they will be unable to feed their families and themselves," he added.

BY PRECIOUS NYARKO BOAKYE

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.