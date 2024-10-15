Nigeria/Libya: Super Eagles Return to Nigeria After Libya Ordeal

14 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

The Super Eagles have arrived in Nigeria after their ordeal in Libya, where they were to play the return leg of the match in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Friday.

The plane which conveyed them to Nigeria touched down at the Aminu Kano International Airport, on Monday evening.

They had travelled to Libya for the second leg which was cancelled as a result of hostility in the North African country.

Daily Trust had reported how the Nigerian stars have been stranded in the North African Country for over 16 hours.

Following Nigeria's defeat of Libya in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Friday, a return leg for the ongoing AFCON 2025 Qualifier was fixed for Benghazi, Libya, on Tuesday.

Ahead of the return leg, the Nigerian team departed for Benghazi via a chartered flight, on Sunday.

However, the flight was diverted from the their initial destination about an hour to landing.

The Nigerian players had to land at the Al Abraq International Airport, which is only used for hajj operations.

After landing, the NFF made arrangements for the trip by road to the venue of the match following the absence of officials of the Libyan Football Federation.

However, officials at the airport did not allow the chartered bus to enter the airport.

Following the developments, the Super Eagles have resolved not to play the match any longer but to return home.

William Troost-Ekong, Super Eagles captain, who has been providing updates on the Libya ordeal via X, just tweeted that they were about leaving Libya.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.