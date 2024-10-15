Nigeria/Liberia: Eagles - Govt Fumes, Summons Libyan Chargé d'Affaires

The Federal Government has expressed its disappointment over the treatment meted out to members of the Super Eagles, who were stranded for hours after arriving in Libya and has summoned Libya's Chargé d'affaires to resolve the impasse.

The Super Eagles had arrived in Libya for the return leg of the 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifiers after defeating the Libyan senior team 1-0 in Akwa Ibom on Friday.

The team's flight which was initially bound for Benghazi, was diverted to Al Abraq International Airport, a remote location used for religious pilgrimages.

However, upon landing, the players and staff, were left stranded at the airport without food, water or transportation for hours.

Addressing State House Correspondents on Monday at the Presidential Villa, the Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar, who described the situation as unfortunate said the Libyan Chargé d'affaires has been summoned to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

He said, "Well, it's the most unfortunate situation, because the Super Eagles flew to Libya to play a match. This issue has to be resolved as quickly as possible. So we're on top of the situation.

"Now I am also communicating directly with the chairman, and since last night, we've been on the phone with the chargé d'affaires because Libya Doesn't have an ambassador here, so we're in touch with the chargé d'affaires, and I'm heading back to the ministry now, where we have summoned the Libyan chargé d'affaires."

The Minister also hinted that the ordeal might be a deliberate retaliatory move by the Libyan authorities, saying, " As you know, the Libyan team was here they were supposed to land in Uyo instead, they went and landed in Port Harcourt , where they were not supposed to land. And now our team has gone to Libya, and somehow the plane gets diverted to a different airport.

"Unfortunately, at that airport, there is no aviation fuel, because what we have decided is they need to refuel and get out, we will not be able to allow them to continue."