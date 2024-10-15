Nigeria: President Tinubu Demands Justice for Super Eagles After Libyan Ordeal

press release

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy Bayo Onanuga, condemned the incident, describing it as "unsportsmanlike and inhumane."

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the safe return of the Super Eagles, the national football team, after their harrowing experience in Libya.

The team was subjected to inhumane treatment at a Libyan airport, prompting the Nigerian Football Federation to withdraw from the scheduled match.

President Tinubu expects the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to conduct a thorough investigation and take action against those responsible.

The President commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Sports Development for their swift response in addressing the situation and ensuring the team's safe return.

He also praised the players for their resilience, saying, "The Nigerian leader recognises football's unifying power in bringing nations and people together and views the treatment of our citizens as unsportsmanlike and inhumane."

This is not President Tinubu's first show of support for the Super Eagles.

Earlier this year, he awarded the team the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) national honor for their impressive performance at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The Super Eagles had finished as runners-up in the tournament, winning five matches, drawing one, and losing only one.

The three-time African champions are seeking to challenge for the trophy again at the next AFCON tournament to be staged in Morocco.

Nigeria's Super Eagles secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Libya in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Uyo's Akwa Ibom Stadium on Friday.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's late strike sealed the win, propelling Nigeria to seven points from three games in Group D.

The triumph maintains Nigeria's stronghold on the group, with Benin trailing behind on six points. Rwanda languishes in third place with two points, while Libya remains at the bottom with a single point.

The stakes are high, as only the top two teams from each group will advance to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.