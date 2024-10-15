The House of Representatives has condemned the alleged inhumane treatment of the Super Eagles and the delegation by the Libyan Football Federation/Libyan Government.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Rep. Kabiru Amodu (PDP-Zamfara) at plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

Moving the motion earlier, Amodu said that, the Super Eagles of Nigeria was expected to play a return match fixture of the Africa Cup of Nation qualifier against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya.

He said that the match was scheduled to hold on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 after the North African team was defeated by the Super Eagles 1-0 at Uyo, Akwa-Ibom, Nigeria.

The rep said that, the Super Eagles of flew to Libya on Sunday October 13, 2024 to play the return match of the qualifiers at the Martyrs of February Stadium, Benghazi, Libya scheduled for 8:00 PM of Tuesday October 15, 2024.

According to him, among the Nigerian contingent are House of Representatives members led by the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Sports and also the Deputy Governor of Edo, Board members and the entire crew of NFF.

"Concerned about the frustrating 18-hour ordeal faced by the super Eagles of Nigeria at Al-Abraq International Airport in Libya, where they were left stranded on arrival at 14:00hr on Sunday October 13, 2024 till the team and the contingent departed from the airport, after 18 hours.

"The team and the delegation were en-route to Benghazi in Libya, before their aircraft was unexpectedly diverted mid-flight to Al- Abraq, a small Airport typically reserved for hajj operations.

"Inspite of diverting the flight to a small airport with little or no amenities, the Libyan authorities did not allow the team to get out of the airport or move to their hotel, no access to the internet, no food, the airport was cordoned and they were held hostage for 18 hours.

"The fatigued and frustrated players resolved not to play the match any longer due to the hostilities by the Libyan Football Federation/Libyan Government," he said.

The house condemned in totality the inhumane treatment, frustration of the Super Eagles and the delegation by the Libyan Football Federation/Libyan Government.

In his ruling, the Speaker, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas sympathised with the Super Eagles, appreciated their patriotism and mandated the Committees on Sports and Foreign Affairs to investigate the incident.