Mauritania Ready to Shake Up the Continental Hierarchy

The Mauritanian national beach soccer team has undergone significant evolution since its creation, gradually making a name for themselves on the continental and international scenes.

CAFOnline takes a look at the team as they prepare to make their debut at the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations set to take place in Hurghada, Egypt between 19 - 26 October.

Mauritania Profile

· Nickname: The Mourabitounes

· Coach: Moussa Baghayogho

· Captain: Mohamed Diallo

Launched in the early 2000s, the Mauritanian team initially faced major challenges, particularly in terms of resources and infrastructure. However, thanks to the passion of the players and the commitment of the federation, the country began to assert itself in the sport of beach soccer.

The first major step in this evolution occurred when players participated in regional competitions, where they gained experience and developed their skill.

In 2010, Mauritania made its debut in African beach soccer competitions, marking a turning point in its history. During the qualifiers of the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2024, they had to overcome fierce competition, which included a two-legged match against Nigeria which they won 6-5 on aggregate.

This experience not only strengthened team spirit in the squad but also generated a growing interest in the sport within the country.

In 2023, Mauritania delivered an impressive performance at the Arab Beach Soccer Cup, reaching the quarter-finals before eliminating Nigeria in the qualifiers for this edition of the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations. Their latest achievement was a victory against Senegal, the seven-time African champions, in a friendly match.

The Coach: Moussa Baghayogho

Moussa Baghayogho is a name that resonates with pride in the Mauritanian sports landscape. A former captain of the Mourabitounes, during the 2014 and 2018 African Nations Championships (CHAN), Baghayogho has transcended his role as a player to become a respected leader in the beach soccer community. Born in Nouakchott, Baghayogho began his football career on the sand pitches, a passion that led him to represent his country at the highest level.

As a centre-back, he was known for his commitment on the pitch and his ability to inspire his teammates. His determination and understanding of the game quickly propelled him to the heights of national football, where he gained valuable experience.

After hanging up his boots, Baghayogho decided to focus on training, turning to beach soccer, a fast-growing sport in Mauritania. As coach of the national beach soccer team, he has managed to build a competitive squad capable of competing with the best African nations. Under his leadership, the team has enjoyed several successes on the continental stage, reaching important finals. Baghayogho is not content with merely leading; he also serves as a mentor to young players, passing on his passion and expertise.

Key Player: El Hadj Thierno Mama Niang

El Hadj Thierno Mama Niang stands out as one of the most promising beach soccer players in Mauritania. Born in Nouakchott, he exhibited exceptional talent for the sport from a young age, attracting the attention of local coaches and clubs. His career took a significant turn when he joined the national team, where he quickly became a key player.

Niang is known for his speed, refined technique, and ability to score decisive goals. His vision of the game allows him to position himself intelligently on the pitch, providing his teammates with ample opportunities to shine. He plays a crucial role in the team's performance, contributing to notable results, especially in recent tournaments.

