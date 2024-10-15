Liberia: 'No Same Sex Marriage At UMC'

The Inspector General of the Liberian National Police (LNP) Col. Gregory O. Coleman has joined the embattled Bishop of the United Methodist Church in clarifying that there was no same sex marriage ongoing at any of the United Methodist Churches in Liberia as reported.

The Police IG and the Methodist Bishop emphasized that such disinformation concerning the United Methodist Church about same sex marriage is misleading and unfounded.

Addressing a news conference yesterday at the LNP Headquarters in Monrovia, IG Coleman said it was important to address the issue due to some social media posts relative to issues surrounding the United Methodist Church. He added that there are serious disinformation campaign ongoing relating to decisions from the general conference of the United Methodist Church on the regionalization and its application in Liberia.

Inspector General Coleman emphasized that in the meeting, there is a three-point to clarify to the public while the church go in to address how the matter will be addressed as a church in Liberia.

IG Coleman added that the United Methodist Church is a church in Liberia as far as the citizens are concerned and there has been no gay bishop as being speculated in Liberia. He further clarified that there is no same sex wedding at the United Methodist Church as wrongly being reported on social media.

The Police boss admitted that at the level of the general conference in the United States of America, the United Methodist Church lifted the ban that was placed on same sex marriage, but was quick to point out that it is not applicable in Liberia due to the law of Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Commenting on the disinformation campaign presently going, the LNP boss said the police have clearly observed that the Church remains united as one body as they deal with issues they had or how they are going to address the ideas of their up-coming conference.

Also addressing the news conference, Bishop Samuel Quire said the United Methodist Church will not accept same sex marriage despite decision reached by the general conference.

Bishop Quire clarified that there was an opportunity given them as Church bodies to either accept or not to accept same sex marriage by a process call regionalization process which he said brought lot of misunderstanding.

Bishop Quire said the Church in Liberia remains united untill the issue can be dealt with at the appropriate time at our national conference. He said there will be a comprehensive and amicable solution at the annual conference where they will deal with issues surrounding regionalization.

Bishop Quire emphasized that the UMC is yet to ratify the regionalization that was given to the church bodies adding that the church was giving 18 months for the ratification of the regionalization process.

"As the Church remains one, we want to clarify to the Liberian people that no matter how the case would be, the United Methodist Church will never accept same sex marriage, the United Methodist Church is not in the business of doing gay business as it is against the culture," Bishop Quire further clarified.

Share