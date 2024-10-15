Liberia: Methodist Bishop Quire's Qagmire

Bishop Samuel J. Quire, presiding prelate of the Liberia Annual Conference (LAC) of the United Methodist Church (UMC), has addressed the contentious issue surrounding his refusal to convene a special session to address the same-sex marriage debate within the Christian denomination in Liberia. Despite calls from members and leaders for the planned session, Bishop Quire has clarified his decision not to hold the session at this time -- noting that, as the leader of the UMC in Liberia, he holds the sole authority to call such a session.

Bishop Quire noted at a press conference in Monrovia on Monday, October 14, that his role as the church leader grants him the authority to make strategic decisions, emphasizing the importance of maintaining unity within the United Methodist Church in Liberia.

It is no secret that the most contentious issue that is fueling discontentment within the Liberia Annual Conference (LAC) of the United Methodist Church (UMC) is the refusal of the Bishop of the United Methodist Church to convene a special session -- a gathering of the annual conference that would have allowed conference members to vote to completely separate itself from the global Methodist body, as has been the case in other African countries, especially Côte d'Ivoire whose Methodists held such a vote in May and is now working toward becoming an autonomous denomination, independent of The United Methodist Church.

The bishop's hesitation to heed the call by the prelates and members of the Liberia Annual Conference, which is in consonance with an agreement made at the 191st session of the Annual Conference intended to address outcomes of the United Methodist Global conference that was held in the United States, has been fueling protests and bickering within the denomination.

The latest of these agitations took place on Sunday, October 13, when worshippers protested against the Bishop's recall of Rev. Leo Mason, a preacher who opposes same-sex marriage and the ordination of gay priests, from the New Georgia United Methodist Church -- a protest that also spread to other local congregations.

In an attempt to clarify his stance at the Monday press conference, Bishop Quire gave reasons why he is yet to convene a special session as agreed in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The Bishop emphasized that, as the leader of the UMC in Liberia, he holds the sole authority to call such a session, and he has chosen not to do so for strategic reasons.

He referenced disruptive incidents in neighboring countries following similar special sessions, highlighting the potential risks of fragmentation within the church. He stressed the need for thoughtful dialogue and prudent decision-making, particularly in light of the sensitive discussions surrounding LGBTQ+ issues.

"I am the leader of the United Methodist Church, and no other person has the right to call any conference of any sort," Bishop Quire said. "Today, I have not called a special session because there are many things happening around us as a church, and I believe that it is not the right time."

He highlighted examples from neighboring countries where similar special sessions have led to significant disruptions within the church.

"When people in Cote d'Ivoire called a special session, members left the United Methodist Church. The same thing happened in places like Zambia and Nigeria. In Nigeria, the bishop resigned, and some of the congregation left the church," Quire said. "Under my watch, I will not call for a special session that will cause people to leave the United Methodist Church here in Liberia."

Bishop Quire expressed that calling a special general conference at this time would not be wise, given the heightened tensions stemming from the discussions around LGBTQ+ inclusion at the U.S. General Conference. He made it clear that his primary focus is on maintaining unity within the UMC in Liberia.

"We must approach these issues with wisdom," he said. "There will be other opportunities for us to meet and discuss, but we must handle this situation carefully. We have begun talking as a church, and we will continue to do so. It's important that we talk like United Methodists, respecting each other's views while remaining united."

He assured members that discussions would continue through forums leading up to the annual conference in February 2024, where decisions will be approached with careful consideration and unity in mind.

Addressing personal threats and a recent attack on his vehicle, Bishop Quire condemned such actions, calling for respect and peaceful conflict resolution. Despite glaring danger to his life, he credited his survival to divine protection. "God protected me that day," he said in reference to a near mob incident in Ganta, Nimba County. "There were rocks all around, but they used plastic bottles, and I believe it was God's intervention that kept me safe."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Human Rights Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Even if you disagree with your leader, there is no justification for such actions. There are peaceful ways to resolve issues. I took my time to explain the decisions from the General Conference, but they chose to act out in violence," he said.

He expressed gratitude for divine protection and asserted his right as both a citizen and religious leader to seek protection when faced with threats.

Bishop Quire concluded by reaffirming his faith in God's protection and the laws of Liberia, stating that as both a citizen and a religious leader, he has the right to seek protection from threats. "God will always be my first protector, but as a citizen of this republic, I also have the right to seek protection from the authorities," he said.

Meanwhile, Bishop Quire reiterated his commitment to the unity and well-being of the church, underscoring the importance of respectful dialogue and God's protection in navigating challenging circumstances.