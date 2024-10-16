Nigeria/Libya: Libya Threatens Legal Action After Nigeria Pulls Out of Football Qualifier

Abuja, Nigeria — The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) is criticizing Nigeria's decision to withdraw from the 2025 AFCON qualifier in Libya and is threatening to take legal action.

On Monday, Nigeria's national football team the Super Eagles walked off the fixture citing safety concerns after being stranded at a local airport in Libya without food and internet access for more than 16 hours.

Tuesday's statement by the LFF accused its Nigerian counterpart, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) of not cooperating with local organizers.

LFF said the flight diversion was possibly caused by routine aircraft protocols, security checks or logistical problems beyond their control, adding that Libyan players faced similar challenges in last week's reverse fixture in Nigeria.

LFF said it will "take all legal measures to preserve the interests of the Libyan national football team."

The Nigerian Super Eagles had been scheduled to take on the Mediterranean Knights of Libya on Tuesday to seal their qualification for the 2025 AFCON finals in Morocco.

However, the Nigerian men's team pulled out of its Confederation of African Football, or CAF, qualifier in Libya and returned home in protest at being abandoned at an airport after their plane was diverted.

The NFF said the team was taken to Al-Abraq International Airport three hours away from the venue of the match and that local authorities did not make alternative travel plans for the team.

"It is consistent with their ... hostile attitude toward other Africans," said Ademola Olajire, spokesperson of the NFF. "We have filed a formal letter, the whole world is aware of what happened and how everything went, and we expect a reasonable and justifiable decision from CAF."

Libyan authorities also have rejected allegations of foul play or willful attempt to dampen the morale of the Nigerian players ahead of Tuesday's match.

However, Nigerian sports analyst Daniel Aderiye said Libya has faltered many times in the past.

"Historical antecedents have put them in a very bad spot," Aderiye said. "It's the most hostile environment anybody can play football in. They should go ahead and threaten because as far as we're concerned, we will not be dimwitted. CAF has said they're going to intervene -- a disciplinary board has been set up to that effect."

On Monday, the CAF said it was talking to both Nigeria and Libya and would take action if a member violated its rules.

Local football club coach Fred Tebit said Nigeria's diminishing positive public image is to blame.

"We should not forget where we belong in the ranks of Africa -- a national team of such caliber with players playing all over the top clubs in Europe will be treated as such, and I think CAF should take a tough stance on this," he said. "Our government is not helping matters, our country is full of corruption, embezzlement, so that's why the Libyans [think] they can measure shoulders with us."

Last Friday, Nigeria defeated Libya 1-0, securing seven points over three games in their group. The top two teams in each group will advance to the 24-team finals.