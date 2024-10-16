Monrovia — The Bishop of the United Methodist Church (UMC) in Liberia, Samuel J. Quire Jr., has expressed concern over Methodist churches that are considering leaving the denomination, describing their actions as a "lost identity."

Speaking to reporters at his office in Monrovia on Monday, October 14, Bishop Quire emphasized that the United Methodist Church is not a congregational church, and therefore, no church that bears the UMC emblem has the right to break away. He noted that congregations issuing position statements or planning to leave the denomination are deviating from true Methodism.

"These churches have forgotten their identity due to misinformation and disinformation, particularly regarding the issue of same-sex marriage in the church," Bishop Quire said. He stressed that no local congregation, knowingly or unknowingly, can depart from the United Methodist Church without facing consequences.

The Methodist Bishop warned that churches threatening to break away risk facing disciplinary action as outlined in the church's Book of Discipline. "Those who have written or are writing position statements in the name of leaving the church do not understand the workings of Methodism. What they are doing is forgetting their identity and thinking they are Baptist or Presbyterian," Bishop Quire asserted.

He added that disciplinary measures will be taken against any church involved in such actions after a thorough investigation, in accordance with the Book of Discipline.

Ongoing Debate Over Same-Sex Marriage

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Human Rights Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bishop Quire's remarks come amid ongoing debates within the global Methodist community, stemming from the 2022 General Conference in the United States, where same-sex marriage was a key issue. The topic has sparked significant controversy and led to differing opinions among Methodists and other Bible-believing churches, causing division within the church and the broader Christian community.

Despite these tensions, Bishop Quire reaffirmed the UMC's unwavering commitment to upholding biblical principles as stated in its *Book of Discipline*. He reiterated that the United Methodist Church in Liberia is not, and will never become, a church that endorses same-sex marriage, countering what he described as false claims circulating in the public.

A Call for Unity

The Bishop called on Methodist clergy and members to remain steadfast in their faith and continue doing the work of God, assuring his congregation that the church will always adhere to the teachings of Jesus Christ as outlined in the Bible.