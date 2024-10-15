Liberia: United Methodist Church Denounces Gay-Tag

Following protests in the United Methodist Church against same-sex practice, Bishop Quire says the Church will never subscribe to gay marriage.

Monrovia, October 15, 2024: The Bishop of the United Methodist Church (UMC) in Liberia, Bishop Samuel Quire, Jr., says the Church will not subscribe to gay marriage.

Protests were held in two Methodist Churches on Sunday, October 13, 2024, following reports of the removal of a vocal clergy who is opposed to same-sex marriage and that an alleged gay marriage was about to be officiated in one of the Churches.

Following Sunday's protests, Bishop Quire addressed reporters, saying the United Methodist Church is not gay and will never support same-sex marriage in the Church.

Bishop Quire explained that the UMC is committed to the doctrine of the Holy Bible, which allows civil marriages.

"The United Methodist Church in Liberia is not a gay Church, nor will we ever adopt such an identity," said Bishop Quire.

"We as members of the United Methodist Church here will ... uphold the definition of marriage as [a] sacred union between one man and one woman. Nothing more, nothing less," Bishop Quire explained.

He denied allegations that the Church leadership here has in support of the "New Regionalization Laws" that demand Pastors to conduct same-sex marriages in the UMC and encourage members to abide by it.

"There is this rumor that I, Bishop Samuel Quire, Jr., was going to perform same-sex marriage," he noted.

"As United Methodist Church, and the United Methodist Church is not a gay Church, and will not practice gay weddings or ordain people who are gays," he continued.

"I, Bishop Quire, Sr., [am] not a gay and will never subscribe to gay marriage. So, the United Methodist Church will never adopt such an identity that is against the Constitution of Liberia," he indicated.

According to him, the Church's doctrine is deeply rooted in the interpretation of biblical teaching, culture, values, and shared commitments towards holding marriage as a union between a man and a woman.

"This belief is deeply rooted in our interpretation of Biblical teaching, cultural values, and shared commitments towards holding marriage as a union between [a] man and a woman, and we as United Methodists will never allow gay marriage," Bishop Quire noted.

Bishop Quire also reacted to reports about the suspension of two Pastors from the UMC at the New Georgia Church and the 72nd Church.

He stated that the clergymen were suspended after allegedly breaking the rules and regulations of the Church.

He failed to disclose the rules and relations that were allegedly violated due to "administrative reasons."