Togo: Ghana Launches Free Mobile Roaming Services With Togo and Benin

Ghana has introduced free roaming services with Togo and Benin, allowing citizens of these countries to enjoy local rates for calls, texts and internet access when traveling between the nations.

Citizens travelling between these countries can now use their mobile services at local rates for up to 30 consecutive days without incurring extra charges for incoming calls and messages.

This initiative is part of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) effort to promote digital integration across the region.

The Deputy Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Mr Charles Acheampong who announced the development last Wednesday in Accra noted that this move will allow citizens to stay connected without high roaming fees or the need for multiple SIM cards when traveling between these countries.

The free roaming service extends to internet access, which is billed at local rates, although users cannot purchase new data plans while roaming.

This initiative follows Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire's implementation of community roaming in June 2023, marking a significant step in ECOWAS' regulation on roaming across public mobile networks within the region. Other West African nations are reportedly in various stages of discussions to adopt similar measures.

He further urged the NCA to set clear metrics to gauge the success of the ECOWAS Roaming Initiative.

"Only by measuring our progress can we ensure that we are delivering on the promises made to our citizens and achieving the intended outcomes," he stated.

The Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Dr. Joe Anokye emphasized the broader implications of the launch.

"This represents more than just a technological achievement. It embodies a shared commitment to bringing the people of West Africa closer together, starting with our own nations," he said.

He credited the success of the initiative to the "diligent efforts and unwavering dedication of the Implementation Committees from Ghana, Benin, and Togo."