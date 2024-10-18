Nigeria: Govt Receives 846,000 Doses of Malaria Vaccine

The federal government has received the first batch of 846,000 doses of the R21 malaria vaccine from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Speaking during yesterday's official launch of the vaccine in Abuja, the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, described the arrival as a crucial milestone in the nation's malaria eradication efforts.

He emphasised that the vaccine would first be distributed to states with the highest malaria burden, specifically Kebbi and Bayelsa, and complement existing malaria treatments.

Addressing concerns about the vaccine's effectiveness, Pate reassured Nigerians that the R21 vaccine has proven safe and effective for malaria prevention.

The minister stressed that the initiative reflects the government's commitment to health security and improved child survival.

He highlighted the transformative potential of the vaccine, saying every child vaccinated against malaria gains an opportunity for a healthier life, free from the disease.

He called on Nigerians to take advantage of the limited supply and avoid misinformation surrounding the vaccines.

Prof. Pate also emphasised the need for robust healthcare infrastructure to support vaccine delivery, adding that investments in logistics, community health workers, and partnerships would play a key role.

Outlining plans for the distribution of the vaccine, the director-general of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Muyi Aina, stated that an enforcement team would be deployed to ensure efficient delivery, with further announcements regarding vaccination sites and schedules expected soon.

Aina also disclosed that an additional 140,000 doses would arrive in the coming months, with a target of one million vaccines for the first phase of the campaign.

Produced by the Serum Institute of India, the R21 vaccine will be administered in two doses per vial.