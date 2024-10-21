Egypt Awarded Malaria-Free Certification From Who At Global PHDC 2024

Egypt received on Sunday 20/10/2024 a certification of malaria elimination as an official recognition by the World Health Organization (WHO) of the country's malaria-free status at the 2024 Global Congress on Population, Health and Human Development hosted by the New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo.

In a video speech during the congress, attended by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, WHO's Director General Tedros Adhanom congratulated Egypt for achieving this, which represents another milestone after the country's success in eliminating Hepatitis C.

Adhanom described the elimination of malaria as a culmination of a century-long commitment by the Egyptian government and people.

Malaria, a disease caused by a parasite transmitted through mosquito bites, typically manifests with severe symptoms such as high fever and shaking chills in affected individuals.

Egypt has become the third country in the region to receive a malaria-free certification, following the United Arab Emirates in 2007 and Morocco in 2010.

This milestone marks a significant achievement, with a total of 44 countries and 1 territory now recognized as malaria-free by WHO.

Egypt Today