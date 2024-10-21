Egypt Joins List of Countries Certified By WHO As Malaria-Free

Egypt joined the list of countries certified as malaria-free on Sunday, with the World Health Organization calling the achievement "truly historic" and the culmination of nearly a century of work to stamp out the disease.

"Malaria is as old as Egyptian civilisation itself, but the disease that plagued pharaohs now belongs to its history and not its future," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

"This certification of Egypt as malaria-free is truly historic, and a testament to the commitment of the people and government of Egypt to rid themselves of this ancient scourge."

Globally, 44 countries and one territory have now been certified as malaria-free.

Certification is granted by the WHO when a country has proven that the chain of indigenous malaria transmission by Anopheles mosquitoes has been interrupted nationwide for at least the previous three consecutive years.

A country must also demonstrate the ability to prevent the re-establishment of transmission.

Malaria kills more than 600,000 people every year, 95 percent of them in Africa, according to the WHO.

Full List of countries certified as malaria-free

Algeria 2019

Cabo Verde 2024

Egypt 2024

Mauritius 1973

Jordan 2012

Morocco 2010

United Arab Emirates 2007

Armenia 2011

Azerbaijan 2023

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1973

Bulgaria 1965

Croatia 1973

Cyprus 1967

La Réunion (France) 1979

Hungary 1964

Italy 1970

Kyrgyzstan 2016

Montenegro 1973

Netherlands (Kingdom of the) 1970

Poland 1967

Portugal 1973

Republic of North Macedonia 1973

Romania 1967

Serbia 1973

Slovakia 1963

Slovenia 1973

Spain 1964

Sweden 1963

Turkmenistan 2010

Uzbekistan 2018

Argentina 2019

Belize 2023

Cuba 1973

Dominica 1966

El Salvador 2021

Grenada 1962

Jamaica 1966

Paraguay 2018

Saint Lucia 1962

Trinidad and Tobago 1965

United States of America 1970

Maldives 2015

Sri Lanka 2016

Australia 1981

Brunei Darussalam 1987

China 2021

Singapore 1982

Vanguard News