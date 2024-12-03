Uganda: Harsh Weather Claims Lives Across Uganda in a Week

The Uganda Police Force has raised the alarm over a series of tragic incidents caused by severe weather conditions currently battering the country.

Over the past week, constant rains have triggered flooding and mudslides in several regions, resulting in numerous fatalities.

"Last week, we registered a number of incidents arising from harsh weather patterns. We are currently experiencing constant rains that have sparked flooding in some areas in several parts of Uganda," said ACP Kituuma Rusoke, the Police Spokesperson, during a press release.

On November 24, police retrieved the remains of an unidentified male adult from River Mpologoma in Budaka District.

"On 24/11/2024, we picked the remains of a male adult whose identity we could not establish, whom we found floating on River Mpologoma at around 1400hrs in Buyemba 'A' Village, Lyama Town Council in Budaka District," said ACP Kituuma.

The following day, the body of Julius Ssemambo was discovered floating in stagnant water at an abandoned house in the Lubigi Wetland, Wakiso District.

Tragically, on November 27, a rescue operation turned fatal when UNRA engineer Hassan Yahaya drowned in River Tangi while rescuing passengers stranded in a taxi stuck in floodwaters along the Pakwach-Nwoya Road. On December 1, the body of a female passenger from the same vehicle was also recovered.

Mudslides have compounded the crisis, with houses buried in Buluganya Sub-County, Bulambuli District, on November 27.

"So far, twenty-one (21) bodies have been retrieved, and more could be missing," ACP Kituuma confirmed, noting that the death toll rose to 22 after one victim succumbed in hospital on November 30.

Police have urged the public to exercise caution during this period and maintain emergency contact numbers for incidents requiring assistance.