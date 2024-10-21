Liberia: GJPHRAN Condemns Attempt By Legislators to Remove House Speaker

Monrovia — The Global Justice Peace & Human Rights Advocacy Network (GJPHRAN) has expressed serious concern over recent attempts by certain members of Liberia's 55th National Legislature to remove House Speaker Cllr. Fonati Koffa from his position. The organization condemned the move as "reckless" and "misaligned" with the pressing challenges facing the nation.

In a statement released on October 19, 2024, GJPHRAN criticized the actions of the legislators, describing them as a diversion from the urgent economic, social, and security issues that Liberia is currently grappling with. The organization stressed that at a time when the country is facing significant economic hardships and political instability, the legislature should be working to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance, rather than engaging in divisive actions.

"The National Legislature should be focused on strengthening mechanisms that promote accountability, transparency, and good governance," the statement read. "Instead, what we are witnessing is a diversionary tactic by some lawmakers aimed at shifting public attention away from the very real economic hardships threatening the stability and progress of Liberia."

GJPHRAN strongly condemned the attempts to disrupt the leadership of the House of Representatives without just cause, stating that such actions run counter to the primary responsibilities of parliamentarians, who are elected to serve the people by addressing critical national issues. The advocacy network further emphasized the need for unity and cooperation within Liberia's leadership during these challenging times.

"We urge the legislators involved in this scheme to reconsider their motives and reflect on the true needs of the country," GJPHRAN stated. "It is essential to question whether this move is in the best interest of Liberia or if it serves personal or political agendas that could further destabilize the country. The welfare of the Liberian citizens must remain the top priority."

GJPHRAN concluded its statement by calling on all members of the National Legislature to refocus their efforts on addressing the pressing economic and social issues at hand, urging them to engage in actions that foster unity, development, and peace in Liberia.