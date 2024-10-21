Liberia: 'Coup Plotters' Changing Gear

Barely few days following the signing of a resolution by 47 members of the House of Representatives to remove Cllr. Jonathan Fornati Koffa as Speaker, several lawmakers who previously signed the petition have withdrawn their signatures and start asking for mercy that they were misled by some of their friends.

According to latest report, the number has reduced to about 35 lawmakers with

several others still removing their names from the recent resolution to oust the Speaker of the 55th Legislature, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa.

Among lawmakers who have reclined their decision to oust the Speaker are Grand Bassa County District # 5 Representative, Thomas Goshua, Montserrado County District #1 Representative Rugie Barry and District #5 Representative Priscilla Cooper.

For his part, Rep. Goshua has announced that he is immediately retracting his involvement in efforts to remove Speaker J. Fonati Koffa. Addressing a news conference on Friday, Goshua described his participation as purely investigative, aimed at gathering information for Koffa.

"My role in this matter was purely investigative intended to collect information on behalf of the Speaker," Goshua stated. He emphasized that he did not support the removal bid but acted as an informant. Rep. Goshua revealed that a sum of US$15,000 had been distributed among lawmakers in connection with the ousting effort.

"When I was signing the resolution, my hand was trembling because I campaigned to have the Speaker elected," he narrated. He admitted to signing the resolution to remove Koffa, but clarified that he did not accept his portion of the alleged funds.

"When I was writing one of my colleagues said, my man, we know your signature, how come you writing this, that's how I drew circle around." He said the signature he affixed on the resolution is not his real signature.

Also, Montserrado County District #1 Representative Rugie Barry and District #5 Representative Priscilla Cooper have officially withdrawn their support from a petition aimed at removing Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa from his position as Speaker.

Their decision comes in the wake of serious allegations suggesting that some members of the House may have received financial incentives for their signatures on the resolution. Both lawmakers are among scores of female legislators who are reportedly involved in this scandal, as vividly shown by their signatures on the resolution. Among the eight women serving in the House, five placed their names and signatures on the resolution to remove Speaker Koffa.

Female lawmakers who signed the resolution to remove Speaker Koffa include, Rep. Marie Johnson of Grand Gedeh County District #2, Rep. Julie F. Wiah from Lofa County District #4, Rep. Rugie Barry of Montserrado County District #1, Rep. Priscilla Cooper of Montserrado County District #5, and Rep. Bintu Massalay of Grand Cape Mount District #1 and also a CDC lawmaker.

Commenting on her signature being placed on the petition, Montserrado County District #1 Representative Rugie Barry clarified that, "I signed a resolution to address important policy and procedural issues. However, it has come to my attention that some members of the House are alleged to have received money for their signatures. I, Rugie Barry, did not receive any money for such. I have built my integrity over my entire life and will not allow my character to be dragged through the mud."

She emphasized that addressing procedural issues should not involve public displays of discord within the Capitol, which is meant to be a place of honor. "Therefore, in view of the aforementioned, I hereby officially withdraw my signature from the petition to effectuate the removal of Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa as Speaker of the 55th Liberia Legislature," she declared.

For her part, Representative Priscilla Cooper also withdrew her support for the process.

"Article 49 of the 1986 Constitution of the Republic of Liberia, along with Rule 9.1 of the House Rule Book, outlines the procedures for the removal of elected officials, including the Speaker," she noted. Cooper initially signed the petition with the belief that due process would be followed. However, she condemned the recent events in the House, stating, "What happened today does not represent anything close to being honorable."

Representative Cooper rejected any notion of participating in a "hostile takeover," particularly in light of rumors suggesting financial exchanges tied to the petition. "I stand up to anyone without fear or favor, but when there are procedures to follow, those steps must be taken," she asserted.

She stated, "Therefore, I, Priscilla Abram Cooper, officially withdraw my signature from the petition to effectuate the removal of Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa as Speaker of the 55th Legislature." She reaffirmed her commitment to good governance and legislative oversight, emphasizing the importance of strengthening Liberia's democracy.

Other lawmakers who spoke but declined to be name told this paper on Sunday that they were misled: "I was told that we should sign the resolution because speaker Koffa was not taking action in our interest. There are some of the who have been suppressing us, when we tell him, he will not act," the representative said.

"But some of us that are reasonable, have called the speaker to tell him. He understood some of us positions. I know people will say we are traitors, but wise man changes," one said.