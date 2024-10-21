Liberia: Rep. Gahr Denies Financial Talks in Leaked Audio Linked to Speaker Koffa's Removal

Margibi County — Representative Clarence G. Gahr (Margibi District #5) has categorically denied allegations implicating him in a financial scheme aimed at removing the Speaker of the House of Representatives. This response follows the release of a recorded conversation that suggests his involvement.

In a statement released over the weekend, Rep. Gahr described the recording as "maliciously doctored," asserting that there were no discussions concerning monetary incentives related to the political efforts to oust Speaker J. Fonati Koffa.

Rep. Gahr raised concerns that advanced technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), may have been used to manipulate the conversation, crafting a false narrative. He labeled the incident a "criminal act" designed to mislead the public and tarnish his reputation.

The Margibi County lawmaker urged those responsible for circulating the recording to submit it for forensic investigation, expressing confidence that an in-depth review would uncover the truth behind the alleged manipulation.

Stressing the dangers posed by AI misuse, especially in the form of 'deepfake technology,' Rep. Gahr urged the Liberian public to remain vigilant when verifying the authenticity of shared media content--warning that misleading content could foster confusion and erode trust.

Additionally, he encouraged citizens to focus on the fundamental issues surrounding the resolution against the Speaker, rather than being distracted by what he termed "mere propaganda and distortions." Rep. Gahr, however, emphasized the importance of these issues for the effective leadership and governance of the country.

Despite the allegations, Rep. Gahr has reaffirmed his commitment to transparency, accountability, and serving the Liberian people, dismissing the claims as attempts to undermine crucial legislative efforts aimed at restoring credibility within the House of Representatives. He reiterated his determination to see Speaker Koffa removed.