Liberia: Speaker Koffa - 'Resignation Is Not an Option'

Monrovia — House's Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has vowed not to bow to old tactics or maneuver of the removals of former Speakers, by not resigning or recusing himself; but stressed that he can only be removed by 49 lawmakers, the requisite number for impeachment.

After Tuesday's session, the 2nd day sitting of the 3rd Quarter of the House of Representatives, the Speaker said constitutionally he can only be removed for a cause by resolution of a two-thirds majority of the members of the House, as enshrined in Article 49.

On Tuesday's session; 35 lawmakers were bodily present in the anti-Koffa's session which was held in the Jont Chamber, but those who rescinded their session were added on the number to summed their total to 42.

In the main chamber, there were 30 lawmakers, including Speaker Koffa and Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah.

In the main chamber, the House's Plenary has voted to compel all members who were absent from Tuesday's session to attend the next session on Thursday, 24 October. This decision was made to ensure that members of the House assemble to perform their duties on behalf of the Liberian people.

The decision was prompted by the inability to meet quorum due to the low number of members present in the chamber.

Nimba County Electoral District #7 Representative, Musa Bility, made a motion quoting Article 33 of the Liberian Constitution of 1986, which states: "A simple majority of each House shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business, but a lower number may adjourn from day to day and compel the attendance of absent members..:."

In accordance with this constitutional provision, Plenary has instructed the Chief Clerk, Madam Mildred Sayon, to take the necessary actions to ensure that absent members are compelled to join their colleagues in the upcoming session Thursday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tuesday's session was presided over by Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, with Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah serving as co-presiding officer.

The House of Representatives reaffirms its commitment to working in the interest of the Liberian people and urges all members to uphold their responsibilities diligently.

Meanwhile, there are reports that if the absentees' lawmakers refused to attend session for Thursday and Tuesday, there may be legal remedy, a writ of mandamus.

A writ of mandamus is a court order compelling a government official, public agency, or lower court to perform a duty that is required by law. This legal tool is used when an official or entity fails to fulfill their obligations, and the person seeking the writ is entitled to have the duty carried out.

Also, the writ of mandamus also provides a respond and if the respond isn't satisfactory; there will be redressed to the Supreme Court. And the Supreme Court has the authority to relieve lawmakers of their positions among others.