Nigeria: 'I'm Deeply Grateful' - Kennedy-Ohanenye Breaks Silence After Sack

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Barr. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, has expressed her gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, First Lady Remi Tinubu, and Nigerians for the opportunity to serve the country following her removal from the cabinet.

Kennedy-Ohanenye was among several ministers relieved of their duties on Wednesday, including Prof. Tahir Mamman (Education), Mohammed Gwarzo (State for Housing), Jamila Ibrahim (Youth Development), Lola Ade-John (Tourism), and suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, who was replaced.

In a statement released on Thursday, Kennedy-Ohanenye said: "I write to express my sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It has been an honor and a privilege to contribute to the development of our nation.

"I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for her invaluable guidance and support during my tenure as Minister of Women Affairs. Her kindness and encouragement were instrumental to my success.

"To the people of Nigeria, I am deeply grateful for your unwavering support. Your trust and confidence in me have been a constant source of inspiration.

"I remain committed to serving my country and will continue to do my utmost to contribute to its progress and prosperity."