Nigeria: 'I'm Deeply Grateful' - Kennedy-Ohanenye Breaks Silence After Sack

24 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Barr. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, has expressed her gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, First Lady Remi Tinubu, and Nigerians for the opportunity to serve the country following her removal from the cabinet.

Kennedy-Ohanenye was among several ministers relieved of their duties on Wednesday, including Prof. Tahir Mamman (Education), Mohammed Gwarzo (State for Housing), Jamila Ibrahim (Youth Development), Lola Ade-John (Tourism), and suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, who was replaced.

In a statement released on Thursday, Kennedy-Ohanenye said: "I write to express my sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It has been an honor and a privilege to contribute to the development of our nation.

"I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for her invaluable guidance and support during my tenure as Minister of Women Affairs. Her kindness and encouragement were instrumental to my success.

"To the people of Nigeria, I am deeply grateful for your unwavering support. Your trust and confidence in me have been a constant source of inspiration.

"I remain committed to serving my country and will continue to do my utmost to contribute to its progress and prosperity."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.