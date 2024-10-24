Nigeria: Why Tinubu Sacked Six Ministers - Presidency

24 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reshuffled his cabinet, relieving several ministers of their duties based on a performance review driven by public perception.

According to Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, this decision followed a careful assessment process led by Hadiza Bala Usman, the President's Social Adviser on Policy.

Onanuga in an interview on AriseTv, explained that the appraisal was not taken lightly and had been part of the President's plan since the ministers were sworn in last year.

He recalled that in August 2023, during the swearing-in ceremony, President Tinubu made it clear that he had the authority to hire and fire ministers, warning that he would not hesitate to remove those who did not meet expectations.

The President reinforced this message during a ministerial retreat in October 2023, where he reiterated his intention to consistently review the performance of his cabinet.

Hadiza Bala Usman was assigned the task of overseeing a performance appraisal, which involved gathering public feedback on the ministers' work. A technology-driven process was employed, allowing Nigerians to score the ministers based on their effectiveness.

"Hadiza brought technology to it, asking Nigerians to score the ministers," Onanuga said. "The results were based on empirical facts, the public perception of these ministers, and it was the people who actually did the scorecard. The President acted on those results."

Following the review, several ministers were removed from the cabinet, including Prof. Tahir Mamman (Education), Uju Kennedy Ohanenye (Women Affairs), Mohammed Gwarzo (State for Housing), Jamila Ibrahim (Youth Development), Lola Ade-John (Tourism), and suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, who has since been replaced.

The reshuffle is part of President Tinubu's commitment to ensuring that his administration delivers on its promises to Nigerians and continues to make progress in key areas of governance.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.