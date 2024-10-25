Africa: Polio Almost Eradicated but Challenges Persist - Unicef

Since 1988, the number of children affected by polio has dropped by a staggering 99 percent.

Polio, once a leading cause of paralysis and death among children worldwide, is now on the verge of eradication.

However, the last stretch of the fight remains the hardest.

According to UNICEF, over 400 million children across 190 countries are vaccinated against polio each year, but significant challenges still hinder the global eradication efforts.

"We are closer than ever to ending polio, but outbreaks and challenges persist," UNICEF stated in a recent update.

As a key partner in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), UNICEF has been instrumental in both procuring vaccines and driving community engagement to ensure immunization in even the most remote and conflict-affected areas.

One of the essential elements in the global fight against polio is the availability and distribution of vaccines.

UNICEF manages the procurement and delivery of over one billion doses of polio vaccines annually, accounting for more than 50 percent of global oral polio vaccines (OPV).

These vaccines are distributed as part of both routine immunization schedules and targeted vaccination campaigns in areas with high risks of outbreaks.

Working with vaccine manufacturers and national governments, UNICEF ensures that vaccines are available at competitive prices.

This effort is especially critical for countries struggling with limited healthcare infrastructure.

According to UNICEF, "Our expertise lies in the supply of safe vaccines and building trust and motivating parents to vaccinate their children against polio."

Persistent Barriers to Eradication

Despite significant progress, numerous challenges continue to hamper the complete eradication of polio.

For one, the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted vaccination campaigns and routine immunization activities worldwide, setting back years of progress.

Additionally, vast numbers of children, particularly those in remote or conflict-affected areas, still miss out on essential vaccines.

The situation is further complicated by large migrant and refugee populations, where inconsistent access to healthcare means many children go unvaccinated.

"Many of these children live in fragile areas, which makes reaching them with vaccines even more difficult," UNICEF explained.

Misinformation and vaccine hesitancy also play a major role in limiting the reach of immunization efforts.

In some regions, communities remain skeptical about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, which fuels resistance to widespread immunization campaigns.

UNICEF emphasized the need to combat these narratives and build trust among local populations, stating, "We work to build trust and encourage parents to vaccinate their children, but the rise of misinformation remains a significant challenge."

### Resurgence in Outbreaks

The decline in childhood immunization coverage has led to an alarming resurgence of polio outbreaks, even in countries that had been polio-free for decades.

"The global spread of polio is a stark reminder that until all forms of polio are gone, children in every country remain at risk," UNICEF warned.

As the world enters the final phase of polio eradication, the challenges may become more daunting.

Reaching every child, particularly in hard-to-access regions, will be critical in ensuring the disease is eradicated once and for all.

A Call to Action

While much has been achieved, UNICEF stresses that the fight against polio is not yet over.

"To eliminate polio completely, every child in every household must be vaccinated," UNICEF stated.

The organization remains steadfast in its mission to reach every child, no matter how remote or difficult the circumstances.

In the face of persistent obstacles, UNICEF and its partners are redoubling their efforts to ensure that the world's most vulnerable children receive the vaccines they need, bringing the world one step closer to a future free of polio.