Chad: 70 Million Children Vaccinated Against Polio Virus in Lake Chad Region - WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO), on Thursday, said that over 70 million children in high-risk countries of Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Mali, Niger Republic and Nigeria, have been vaccinated against polio virus in 2024.

WHO added that despite the efforts, the polio virus persisted in the Lake Chad and Sahel regions as a result of factors like insecurity, limited access to healthcare, and high levels of population movement, noting that in 2024 alone, 134 polio Type 2 detections (both in the environment and in affected people, as of September 5) were reported jointly in the countries around the Lake Chad.

WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Mulombo, who made this known at a news conference shortly after a roadshow as part of the programme to commemorate the World Polio Day in Maiduguri, Borno State, further said that the circulating variant of the polio virus Type 2 has decreased by over 38 per cent in Nigeria within a year.

"In Nigeria, we have witnessed over 38 per cent decrease in circulating variant polio virus Type 2 cases between 2023 and 2024. This signifies the great efforts by government and partners to interrupt cVPV2 outbreak," Mulombo, who was represented by Aisha Kadai at the event, said.

The WHO country representative added that the only reason why the polio virus thrived was because of the inability of stakeholders to vaccinate the remaining un-vaccinated or under-vaccinated children in the communities.

"I therefore want to add my voice to the call for greater community commitment to ensure that children get vaccinated," Mulombo said.

He insisted that the widespread of cVPV2 globally reiterated the reality that as long as polio exists anywhere, all countries will remain at risk.

He, however, expressed happiness over the collective efforts of the teeming stakeholders, noting that "more than 20 million people who would otherwise have been paralysed by this dreadful disease are walking.

"The work of the polio programme is now concentrated in some of the most complicated and fragile settings. Challenges to reaching all children with vaccines are serious, ranging from persistent violence, concealment, and refusals to climate emergencies.

"The transmission of polio in conflict-affected areas in Gaza, Sudan, and Yemen is a stark reminder that where conflict debilitates health and sanitation systems, polio will inevitably appear unless we eradicate all forms of the virus.

"That is why this year's World Polio Day is perhaps an opportunity not just to celebrate progress: but indeed, to re-garner support and commitment at all levels to finish the job once and for all.

"The heroic achievements by the volunteers, community workers, religious and traditional leaders as well as those who perished in the course of duty in eradicating polio virus should continue to be acknowledged and recognised," Mulombo said.

The WHO country representative reiterated that the vaccine was safe and effective, adding that global body remained committed to the polio eradication efforts.