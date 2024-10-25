Nigeria: World Polio Day - Unicef Expresses Worry As 2.3m Children in Nigeria, Yet to Receive Routine Immunisation

Bauchi — As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate this year's World Polio Day, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has expressed deep concern that despite the success recorded in the fight against polio, 2.3 million children in Nigeria ( 22,000 children in Bauchi State) have not received routine immunisation (zero dose).

In her remarks during the World Polio Day commemoration held at the Ministry of Health in Bauchi yesterday, the Chief of Field, UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, declared that child deaths and physical disabilities that polio causes can be banished from Bauchi State, Nigeria, and the world if the authorities continue to show commitment to stopping polio outbreaks.

She disclosed that the outbreaks of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV) continue to persist, with four cases of cVDPV2 (73 cases nationally) documented in Bauchi State in 2024.

According to her, "The continued spread of polio serves as a crucial reminder: until we eradicate all forms of this disease, children everywhere remain at risk. We face significant challenges in this fight, but UNICEF is dedicated to working with governments and partners to protect children from polio."

She, however, stated that: "Unfortunately, thousands of children are still missing out. The global decline in childhood immunization coverage has led to rising outbreaks, even in countries that have been polio-free for decades

"For over two decades, UNICEF has supported Bauchi State in its Polio Eradication Initiatives and Immunization Plus Days (IPDs) campaigns. This year alone, we have supported three statewide Polio Outbreak Response (OBR) campaigns and two targeted local OBRs in 4 LGAs with funding for vaccine logistics, social mobilisation and technical assistance."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Polio Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nuzhat Rafique added that: "It is heartwarming to note that Bauchi State has been free of wild polio virus since the last case in 2013. However, we are still contending with the variant form of the virus."

Rafique concluded that: "UNICEF Nigeria working together with prominent Nigerian musicians will be launching a song today that highlights the importance of reducing number of children with zero dose. Together, we can make a difference in this fight against polio. Thank you for your commitment and support."

In his remarks, Word Health Organization (WHO) Coordinator in Bauchi State, Dr. Mustapha Mai'Iyali, explained that the occasion is to celebrate the survivors of poliomyelitis all over the world in order to give them a sense of belonging.

THISDAY learnt that the Polio Walk Awareness was undertaken at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health, Murtala Muhammad Way, CBN Roundabout, Nassarawa Street, Education Roundabout and terminated at the Palace of the Emir of Bauchi.