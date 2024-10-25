Nigeria: Tinubu Asks Senate to Confirm New Ministerial Nominees

24 October 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulqudus Ogundapo

President Tinubu sacked five ministers and appointed seven new ones on Wednesday, pending confirmation of the Senate.

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen the seven new ministerial nominees for confirmation.

The president's request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary on Thursday.

The president also reassigned 10 ministers to new positions, his office said.

The newly appointed ministers are Nentawe Yilwatda, Muhammadu Dingyadi, Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu, Jumoke Oduwole, Idi Maiha, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, and Suwaiba Ahmad.

President Tinubu, in his letter, to the lawmakers, urged them to consider the screening and confirmation expeditiously.

After reading the letter, Mr Akpabio referred the request to the Committee of the Whole for consideration.

If the nominees are screened and confirmed, the presidency will deploy them to various ministries as substantive ministers.

