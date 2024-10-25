Liberia: Boakai Cancels Several Diplomatic Appointments

The Liberian diplomatic sector faces numerous challenges, including the unauthorized sale of diplomatic passports and irregular diplomatic appointments. The Boakai administration, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says it is focused on addressing these issues and, without delay, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has instructed the cancellation of several diplomatic appointments.

The President took the decision to revoke all appointments of Ambassadors-at-Large, Special Envoys, and Trade and Investment Representatives with immediate effect in an effort to address challenges within the Liberian diplomatic sector.

The announcement was made by Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah at a press briefing held at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT). Minister Piah highlighted the President's commitment to aligning these roles with Liberia's current governance needs and foreign policy direction.

"Re-appointments will be made based on the country's governance need for the roles in the current dispensation," Minister Piah stated. "The re-appointments will also come with clear and specific terms of references and reporting lines within the framework of the country's Foreign Policy Direction."

This restructuring aims to enhance efficiency and accountability in Liberia's diplomatic missions, providing a more focused and coordinated approach to international relations, trade, and investment opportunities.

The process of re-appointments will be conducted respectfully, ensuring that all former appointees are duly informed and appreciated for their contributions to the country.

"We will ensure that the process is dignified, and all those who served will be properly notified and thanked for their respective services to the country," the Information Minister said.

As the government reassesses its foreign policy direction to strengthen ties that benefit Liberia's economic growth and global positioning, the re-appointments are anticipated to occur gradually, aligning with the new foreign policy strategy's specific objectives, Piah noted.

The latest action by the President marks the second significant shakeup in the diplomatic sector under the Unity Party administration. In August, the President authorized the recall of several officials appointed to Liberian Foreign Missions between July 2023 and February 2024, following a review that identified the appointments as rushed, disorganized, and ill-timed.

The decision to recall the officials was influenced by the recommendations of a Special Committee led by Ambassador George W. Wallace, Jr., an experienced diplomat and Advisor to the President on Foreign Affairs.

The Committee, comprising seasoned ambassadors and key divisions within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, found that the appointments did not adhere to the established procedures outlined in the Foreign Service Manual of the Republic of Liberia and the Foreign Relations Law.

The Committee advised the President to recall all diplomats appointed during that period, including those already stationed abroad, to undergo a comprehensive assessment of their credentials and the suitability of their appointments within a new Foreign Service Strategy that is currently in development. The objective is to realign future diplomatic postings with the government's strategic objectives, ensuring that appointments are based on merit and the specific requirements of Liberia's foreign missions.

The Committee emphasized the need for a more thorough and coordinated vetting process, highlighting the critical role of diplomats in representing Liberia internationally.

In response to the President's directive, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, communicated with the affected diplomats, instructing them to return to Liberia. The Ministry committed to covering the costs of their travel, including that of any dependents under the age of 18.

The foreign service officials were given a two-week timeframe to communicate their intended return dates to the Ministry for travel arrangements. Failure to respond within the stipulated period, the ministry noted, would be regarded as a refusal to return, releasing the Ministry from further obligations towards these individuals.

Meanwhile, government sources indicate that the President's directives signify pivotal moves to enhance the efficiency and professionalism of Liberia's diplomatic service.

"This initiative is essential for advancing the nation's foreign policy goals and fostering positive international relations," a top Foreign Ministry official told the Daily Observer. "The cancellation and recall processes are expected to set a higher standard for future diplomatic appointments, ensuring that Liberia is represented by qualified individuals capable of effectively advancing the country's interests abroad."