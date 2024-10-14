Liberia: Lewis Brown, George Solo Set for Ambassadorial Roles Following Diplomatic Shakeup

Monrovia — The Liberian Investigator has learned from reliable sources within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the administration led by President Joseph Boakai has recalled several top diplomats globally, including the ambassadors to the European Union, Washington, Ethiopia, and the Court of St. James.

It was revealed that Ambassador Sarah Safyn Fyneah, who announced her resignation as Liberia's Permanent Representative to the UN last weekend, was in fact, recalled by the President.

Sources indicate that President Boakai intends to nominate Mr. Lewis Brown to the UN Permanent Mission, a position he previously held from 2016 during former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's administration until his recall by former President George Weah in 2018.

Mr. Brown was recommended for the post by Madam Sirleaf, who was consulted by the Boakai administration for strategies to secure Liberia a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council. Sources suggest that ex-President Sirleaf recommended Brown because of his extensive experience at the UN and his understanding of its operations.

Amb. Fyneah reportedly missed several meetings, leading to Liberia's seat at the Mission being vacant on numerous occasions, allegedly due to the ambassador's poor health. She was also absent during the controversial vote against the U.N. resolution for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the George Weah era.

Liberia was the only African state and one of just ten countries of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly to reject the United Nations' Dec. 12 call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants, supported by 153 countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"A wicked person in the Embassy... when they told us to vote, that person whatever they did - that Liberian who voted for war is a wicked Liberian, and God will not spare that person, and every person's life that was taken in that war because that person voted, they will also feel the wrath of the true living God," President Weah said during a sermon at his Forky Klon Jlaleh Family Fellowship Church.

Brown's nomination faced strong opposition from some members of the Unity Party because he did not support the regime's return to power. This internal disagreement caused a stalemate regarding his appointment. However, the Executive Mansion is expected to announce his nomination soon, The Liberian Investigator gathered.

Dr. Alhasan Conteh, the acting president of the University of Liberia and former Ambassador of Liberia to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has been reportedly tipped to replace Jeff Gongoer Dowana Sr. as Liberia's Ambassador to the United States of America.

George Solo, a former key member of the Congress for Democratic Change, is preparing to assume the role of Liberia's Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg. He will be replacing Dr. Isaac W. Nyenabo II, who has been recalled and is already back in Liberia.

Mr. Robert Sammy, Deputy Chief of Mission at the African Union, has also been reportedly recalled, too.

Sources also reveal that Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, who chairs the Senate's Foreign Committee, along with the Senate Pro-Tempore, have been actively trying to influence most of the foreign service appointments. Former Superintendent of Grand Bassa County, Mr. Levi Demmah, is poised to be named an ambassador through the influence of the Senate Pro-Tempore.