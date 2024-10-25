Nigeria/Libya: CAF Set for Verdict On Botched Libya-Nigeria Afcon Qualifier

Sources close to Libya Al-Ahrar Channel indicate that the Libyan Football Federation will appeal the decision if it is unfavorable

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to deliver its verdict on the contentious Libya-Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match.

The botched game was scheduled to have taken place on Tuesday 15 October.

According to Libya's Al-Ahrar Channel, the CAF's decision is expected to be announced on Thursday or Friday.

Remote hearing

The news outlet confirmed CAF had previously listened to both Libyan and Nigerian representatives via Zoom, inquiring about the plane's diversion from Benina Airport to Labraq Airport.

The Libyan Football Federation presented technical reasons related to air navigation, citing the involvement of Secretary General Nasser Al-Suwaie, Assistant Secretary General Mohamed Qrimida, and Tunisian lawyer.

Conversely, the Nigerian Federation called upon the plane's Tunisian captain as a witness to provide firsthand details of the incident.

Sources close to Libya Al-Ahrar Channel indicate that the Libyan Football Federation will appeal the decision if it is unfavorable.

This development adds to the tension surrounding the match.

The controversy surrounds the Nigerian national team's, Super Eagles, treatment at a Libyan airport.

CAF condemned the "disturbing and unacceptable experiences" of the team, which was stranded for several hours in "disturbing conditions."

The ordeal

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) detailed the ordeal, highlighting a series of events that unfolded after the team's arrival in Libya.

The chartered ValueJet aircraft, carrying 22 players and team officials, including NFF President Ibrahim Gusau and Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, was diverted to Al-Abraq International Airport despite having necessary landing papers.

The NFF disputed Libya's alleged reason for the delay, citing a false account of an incident in Nigeria.

Mr Gusau reacted strongly, calling the treatment "despicable" and urging punishment against the Libyan authorities.

"We anticipated some shocks here given the false account of what happened in Nigeria as narrated by their team captain," the NFF boss said. "But we did not expect these shenanigans. What I am seeing is despicable and has no place in the game of football which is meant to foster excellent relationships among nations and bring peoples from diverse cultures, religious persuasions and economic and political interests together in an ambience of peace and joy."

Implication

The incident has significant implications for the AFCON qualifier standings.

Nigeria currently leads the group with seven points from three games, following their 1-0 win over Libya in the reverse fixture.

Benin has six points from four games, Rwanda has five points also from four games, and Libya is rooted to the bottom with one point from three games.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the 24-team finals in Morocco next year.

The football community eagerly awaits CAF's decision, hoping for a fair resolution that upholds the integrity of the beautiful game.