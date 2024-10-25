Liberian Women Call for Peace Amid Speaker Koffa Removal Controversy

Capitol Hill — The Women in Peace-Building Network of Liberia has called on the House of Representatives to prioritize peace and stability as political tensions rise over efforts to remove embattled House Speaker Fonati Koffa. The group gathered at the Capitol Building, voicing concerns that the ongoing power struggle could threaten Liberia's fragile peace.

Speaker Fonati Koffa is facing mounting criticism from lawmakers over allegations of mismanagement, ineffective leadership, and internal conflicts within the legislature. A faction of lawmakers has accused him of failing to address pressing legislative issues, which they say has led to dysfunction within the House. These frustrations culminated in the submission of a formal resolution calling for Koffa's removal, citing his leadership as a hindrance to the House's ability to serve the Liberian people.

The push for Koffa's ousting has gained momentum, fueling growing political tensions and dissatisfaction within the legislature.

During the peaceful demonstration, Beatrice Johnson, a representative of the women's group, emphasized the need for dialogue and peace over conflict. "We don't want war. We want peace, and we want it now. Liberia is all we have," Johnson stated, echoing the concerns of many citizens who fear a return to violence.

She underscored the struggles of ordinary Liberians, particularly market women who rely on stability to support their families. "We are here selling our pepper and food to send our children to school. We need peace to continue our work," she added.

The women carried placards with messages such as "Peace is Our Priority" and "No to Violence," making it clear they opposed any actions that could lead to unrest. Johnson urged political leaders to remember the consequences of past conflicts and prioritize the well-being of the people. "Let them see our placards and read our message. We stand for peace, not violence," she declared.

In response to the demonstration, Speaker Koffa acknowledged the women's concerns and vowed to address the situation. He assured the group that "we will fix it, I promise you, in the next few days," emphasizing the need for unity in resolving the political impasse. As the women's plea for peace resonates across the country, Koffa's response highlights the critical importance of maintaining stability during these challenging times.