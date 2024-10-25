Liberia: Cental Expresses Disappointment Over Alleged Corruption in the House of Representatives

Monrovia — Amid accusations of bribery involving members of the House of Representatives, the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) has expressed strong disappointment over what it describes as the national legislature's ongoing association with corruption and poor decision-making.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, October 24, 2024, in Monrovia, CENTAL's Executive Director, Anderson D. Miamen, emphasized that for too long, Liberians have been deprived of their taxes, resources, and assets by unscrupulous officials, including some members of the legislature.

Recently, 47 members of the House of Representatives reportedly signed a resolution to oust Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, accusing him of corruption, poor leadership, and conflicts of interest involving businesses and government institutions.

As the political crisis unfolded, Gbarpolu County District #2 Representative Luther Collins revealed in a video interview that he was offered a $25,000 bribe to support the effort to remove Speaker Koffa. Collins, who displayed part of the money to journalists, claimed he accepted the funds to expose the alleged corruption scheme orchestrated by senior figures within the House.

Following Collins' revelation, several lawmakers who initially signed the six-count resolution, including Representatives Thomas Goshua, Rugie Yartu Barrie, Austin B. Taylor, and Priscilla Cooper, withdrew their signatures, condemning any "dishonest and fraudulent" process to remove the Speaker.

In another video, Margibi County District #5 Representative Clarence Gahr is heard negotiating with lawmakers to sign the resolution to oust the Speaker, stating that the deal was worth $25,000, with an initial payment of $15,000 and the remaining $10,000 to be paid after the Speaker's removal.

CENTAL's Executive Director strongly condemned these alleged acts, describing the situation as troubling and concerning. "These bribery allegations, along with previous incidents, demonstrate that the Legislature has not properly and independently fulfilled its oversight, lawmaking, and other functions," Mr. Miamen said.

He further noted that it is widely believed that laws and financial agreements are often not properly scrutinized due to bribes and undue payments received by lawmakers from businesses and other entities.

Miamen stressed that the body directly representing Liberians, which oversees the work of the other two branches of government, cannot be the weakest link due to poor decision-making and corrupt dealings. He emphasized that Liberians deserve better representation and leadership from their elected officials.

"It is concerning that the majority of the 55th Legislature has refused to comply with the Code of Conduct for public officials by failing to declare their assets, incomes, and liabilities," Miamen said.

As the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) launched an investigation into the bribery allegations, CENTAL called on the commission to foster transparency and accountability in national governance. Miamen urged the LACC to be thorough and timely in investigating the matter, as well as other allegations of misconduct involving Speaker Koffa.

"We call for a comprehensive investigation into the bribery allegations and the broader issues of budget corruption and tampering, which may be evident from the wealth some representatives and senators have acquired--wealth their salaries cannot justify," he emphasized.

Miamen also urged the Legislature to subject itself to audits and reviews by the General Auditing Commission and other mandated institutions, and called on the Ministry of Justice to collaborate with the LACC to investigate and prosecute lawmakers involved in corrupt financial practices.

CENTAL urged Liberia's development partners to closely monitor these developments and take necessary actions to promote transparency and accountability in public service. Miamen stressed the need for greater leadership within the Legislature, urging members to ensure that transparency, integrity, and the rule of law guide their actions and decision-making.