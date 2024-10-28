Liberia: The CDC Youth League Condemns Attempted Coup to Oust Speaker, Calls for Unity Among Party Lawmakers

The Revolutionary National Youth League of the CDC has strongly condemned the alleged attempt to remove Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, accusing President Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung of orchestrating this move by sponsoring lawmakers in favor of the speaker's ouster.

During a press conference at the CDC headquarters, Acting Youth League Chair Eddie S. Tarawali asserted, "The desperate political maneuvering by Mr. Boakai and his Vice President to frivolously lavish over $1.5 million from the state coffers in an attempt to establish one-party dominance is not only a threat to our fragile democracy but also undermines the fabric of our governance system. This action creates a dangerous precedent for our country and harms our international image."

Tarawali urged lawmakers to resist what he described as President Boakai's attempt to create an imperial presidency. "The Youth League calls on all lawmakers to reject this effort by Mr. Boakai to create an imperial presidency by seeking control over the first branch of government," he added.

Tarawali praised Speaker Koffa, describing him as a nationalist dedicated to serving Liberia and committed to preserving the integrity of the legislature since his ascent as the speaker of the 55th Legislature. He warned that removing Speaker Koffa would undermine the credibility of Liberia's democracy and damage the country's reputation.

The Acting Youth Chair also commended Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah for his steadfast support of the Speaker and the CDC. He noted that Deputy Speaker Fallah, as a longtime party ideologue, has consistently defended the CDC and urged other party members and lawmakers to follow his example. "Hon. Fallah, as the longest-serving member of the legislature, has an impeccable record of party loyalty, and we are pleased to see him standing in defense of the party during this critical period in our country's history," Tarawali said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In other news, Samuel T. Wantoe, Chairman of the Youth League's Steering Committee for its upcoming retreat, announced a rescheduling. The retreat, originally set for October 29 to November 3, 2024, will now take place from November 14 to 17, 2024, in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County. Wantoe cited the ongoing legislative stalemate and poor road conditions across the country, which could hinder delegates' travel. He emphasized the importance of aligning the retreat with current political developments at the Capitol, especially given the involvement of key CDC members. "We cannot ignore the political situation, especially with the involvement of prominent party figures. This retreat aims to redefine the roadmap for the Youth League, and we need lawmakers' participation," Wantoe stated.

The retreat is expected to draw young CDC members from across Liberia, with the goal of shaping a unified strategy for the party's return to power in 2029.