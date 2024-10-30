Ghana: I Can Vouch for Bawumia's Qualities - President Akufo-Addo

30 October 2024
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has the qualities needed to elevate the country to an advanced level, reinforcing his belief in the Vice President's vision and leadership.

Speaking during a tour of the Ahafo Region on Tuesday, the President highlighted his commitment to Ghana's future and said he is motivated to ensure that Ghana's progress continues in capable hands.

He said that Dr Bawumia, with his dedication and track record, is the right person with experience to guide Ghana's development trajectory.

He stressed that Bawumia's leadership would ensure continuity in Ghana's development path and called on Ghanaians to back this vision for the country's advancement.

"As I am about to leave, I have one plea. As you all know, if every President is about to leave office, he cares about who is succeeding him. My plea is that the only person who can continue the work I have done, move Ghana forward, and take Ghana to the advanced stage, I believe, is my Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. This is my plea that you people should support Dr Bawumia to be elected as the next President of this country."

"Dr Bawumia was the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana when I brought him into politics. When I first picked him in 2008 even though we lost the polls, I kept faith with him and kept for the 2012 election which we also lost but God being so good, we won the 2016 election and I have not seen any bad thing from him since I first met him," he stated.

