Ghana: Focus On 'Umbrella' When Voting in December Elections - Ketu North, MP

The Member of Parliament for Ketu North, James Klutse Avedzi, representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called upon party supporters to concentrate on the "Umbrella" symbol when they cast their votes to secure a comprehensive victory on December 7.

He said while "Number 8" denotes the position of the Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, on the ballot, the "Umbrella" remained the most crucial symbol that distinctly represents the party.

He, therefore, urged voters to seek out this symbol and ensure their votes reflect it.

Mr Avedzi made this appeal during the campaign launch of Mr Dzudzorli Gakpey, the NDC Parliamentary candidate for Keta, which took place on Sunday at Abor, located in the Volta Region.

The event attracted a large gathering of party supporters, including members of parliament from various constituencies, local chiefs, religious leaders, and dignitaries from the region.

He then urged all attendees to engage in the campaign activities and spread the message that only John Dramani Mahama possesses the ability to restore the nation, emphasising the importance of a strong turnout to secure a 100 per cent vote for the Umbrella in the area.

"We must account for every vote cast in this region; therefore, we are urging you to come out in large numbers and vote for the Umbrella, supporting John Dramani Mahama and Dzudzorli Gakpey as the Parliamentary candidate," he stated.

The Volta Regional Chair of the party, Mawutor Agbavitor, criticised the New Patriotic Party for not only mismanaging the economy but also for the degradation of water bodies due to illegal mining activities, which have begun to pollute the Volta Lake.

He pointed out that while the economy struggles, the government had chosen to allocate 58 million dollars to excavate a pit for the National Cathedral project.

Moreover, Mr Agbavitor stressed the importance of a substantial voter turnout to facilitate the removal of a government that had become estranged from the citizens, who were struggling to make ends meet.

Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the Party, indicated that the upcoming elections on December 7 would be distinct, as the NPP was expected to employ various unscrupulous tactics to manipulate the results, which would be met with unwavering resistance.