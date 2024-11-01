Liberia: CDC Condemns Fallah

Monrovia — Opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) National Executive Committee has strongly condemned Deputy House Speaker Thomas Fallah and other CDC lawmakers for joining rebel lawmakers who are seeking the removal of House Speaker Fonati Koffa.

According to a statement issued Thursday, October 31, 2024, the CDC said Fallah and his fellow CDC lawmakers had disobeyed the CDC National Executive Committee and joined the rebel lawmakers.

The former ruling party added that Fallah and other CDC lawmakers disobeyed former President George Manneh Weah to go against Speaker Koffa.

While its lawmakers lead the plot to oust Speaker Koffa, the CDC has alleged that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's government influences these actions.

The public has suggested that Speaker Koffa's quest to ensure transparency by ordering an audit of the House of Representatives has turned many of his colleagues against him.

Over the decades, the Legislature has shielded itself from audits.

Efforts to break this notorious tradition require legal and political will.

Notwithstanding, the CDC has shifted the blame on the Executive, alleging that these actions are intended to destabilize the CDC.

The statement continued, "These schemes will fail, and the CDC will emerge stronger after all this. We are closely monitoring the situation. "

It is detailed that these developments speak to the wider threat to Liberian democracy, where an overbearing executive can interfere with the functions of the other two branches, thereby undermining checks and balances.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The evidence is clear that the UP government is undemocratic and has gone against every facet of the rule of law as evidenced by disrespecting Supreme Court rulings, violations of Human Rights,

arbitrary dismissals of civil treatment of Liberian Diplomats deployed during the CDC

government, and many more violations."

The CDC said it is aware that under Liberian democratic practices, political parties have limited control over their members elected to the Legislature, as suspensions or expulsions have no bearing on their term at the Legislature.

"We need a national conversation on strengthening political parties powers over their elected members at the National Legislature," the CDC noted.

The opposition party disclosed that it will be considering its next steps.

"We call on all partisans of the CDC to remain calm and collected as the party, in consultation with Stakeholders, considers the next steps!!"