Monrovia — It seems the last straw on the coat of J. Fonati Koffa has been removed with the defection of Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, setting the stage for the embattled Speaker to meet the end of what is likely to be his short stint as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Before his appearance in the Joint Chamber, Fallah had a crucial decision on whether to join his colleagues in the effort to unseat Koffa, who faces accusations of conflict of interest and poor leadership.

The majority bloc, composed of rebel lawmakers, led by Representative Samuel Kogar of Nimba's fifth district, had written a communication to Fallah -- who, like Koffa, hails from the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) -- to join ranks with them in their bid to remove the Speaker.

To succeed, they need a two-thirds majority, or 49 votes, out of the 73 elected members of the House. On Tuesday, October 22, the group gathered 43 members in a separate chamber and voted to summon Fallah. They warned that if he fails to attend, they will move to remove him from his position as Deputy Speaker.

In response, Fallah wrote that he needed time to consult his lawyer before making a decision. In his letter, Fallah stated, "In view of the aforesaid, and considering that these proceedings squarely and seriously border on our Rules and Procedures, and the sacred Liberian Constitution; I write to crave the indulgence of my colleagues in the Joint Chamber to excuse my absence today in order to allow me some time to consult with my legal team regarding the matter at hand, to enable me to make an informed decision that will not contravene the Liberian constitution and other relevant Statutes."

Is Koffa's downfall imminent?

On Thursday, October 31, Fallah made a notable entrance to the Joint Chamber, dressed in a white suit. He received a warm reception from his colleagues. The atmosphere was charged as he was embraced by fellow lawmakers, who cheered and expressed their support.

Upon taking the stage, Fallah received the authority to conduct the session from presiding officer Representative Thomas Gahr. However, the absence of the Chief Clerk of the House, who sent in an excuse citing illness, was noted during the proceedings.

Fallah's decision Thursday carries significant weight, as his decision to break away from the pro-Koffa bloc could have far-reaching consequences, not only for the internal dynamics of the House but also for his political future within the CDC.

Many observers believe that Fallah's stance has reinforced the growing dissent against Koffa's leadership and provided the embattled Speaker a lifeline to maintain his position.

CDC slams Fallah

The CDC Thursday issued a statement, condemning Fallah and other lawmakers of the party who have disobeyed the party's National Executive Committee and His Excellency President George Manneh Weah to go against Speaker Koffa.

The party said these actions are clearly influenced by the Joseph Boakai government and intended to destabilize the CDC. "These schemes will fail and the CDC will emerge stronger after all this," the party said.

Fallah, however, reaffirmed his loyalty to the CDC, adding that his decision to align with the rebel lawmakers was in line with his commitment to the principles of democracy amid ongoing tensions within the legislature.

He emphasized that his recent actions are not a betrayal of his party or Speaker Koffa, but rather a necessary response to the pressing challenges facing the House.

"Our inability to convene as one body threatens the democratic foundation upon which this nation is built," Fallah stated, underscoring the importance of a functioning legislature.

He acknowledged the grievances raised by a majority of lawmakers against Speaker Koffa, which he believes must be addressed to restore credibility to the House.

Fallah clarified that while he supports Koffa, he has decided to engage with the dissenting lawmakers to ensure all voices are heard. "My decision is not a repudiation of my support for Speaker Koffa or the CDC; it's about safeguarding our democracy," he said.

Is Fallah Majority Bloc's Session Lawful?

Legal experts are closely following recent developments on Capitol Hill, as the majority bloc continues to defy a Supreme Court order, with some analysts warning of potential consequences for disregarding the judiciary. Renowned constitutional and human rights lawyer, Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe, voiced his concerns in a Facebook post, stating, "Lawmakers, heed this carefully: respect for the Constitution is not optional, and adherence to the Supreme Court's rulings is non-negotiable."

He continued, "In a functional democracy, the rule of law must always take precedence over political maneuvering. To disregard this is to invite chaos, where power, not principle, reigns. Let this be a reminder: law supersedes all political interference, and to undermine it is to erode the very foundation of the state itself."

On Tuesday, the majority bloc proceeded to hold a session, disregarding a Supreme Court directive ordering a suspension of all actions related to the leadership dispute in the House of Representatives until a conference scheduled for this Monday, November 4.

Despite the writ of prohibition issued by Justice in Chambers Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, the bloc resumed their session on Thursday, following Deputy Speaker Fallah's defection to their ranks. Observers noted that as the longest-serving member of the House, Fallah was expected to advise his colleagues to adhere to the court's order and refrain from holding further sessions.

Although lawmakers remain defiant, they have agreed to attend the Supreme Court conference on Monday. The outcome of this conference is highly anticipated, as the public and legal analysts alike await the Court's response to the unfolding standoff.