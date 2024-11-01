Liberia: Deputy Speaker Crosses Carpet

The campaign to unseat Speaker Fonati Koffa gets a major boost here, as Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah finally crosses over to rebel lawmakers, upping the majority bloc from 43 to 44, but short of the constitutionally required 49 lawmakers to remove the Speaker.

Deputy Speaker Fallah's alignment with the majority bloc on Thursday, October 31, 2024, highlights the increasing discontent within the House of Representatives, setting the stage for a potential leadership shake-up.

Fallah's move significantly strengthens rebel lawmakers' position. He reached the decision during a session held by majority bloc lawmakers, which was attended for the first time by Deputy Chief Clerk of the House Commicks Chea.

The deputy clerk's presence among the rebel lawmakers indicates strong institutional backing for the group. However, Chief Clerk Mildred Sayon formally excused herself from the session, citing illness, in a written statement addressed to the House.

On Tuesday, Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah wrote to the majority bloc after they invited him to join them, formally requesting additional time to consult with his legal team.

In his letter to the Acting Chief Clerk James Toubie, Fallah acknowledged two communications received from the majority bloc, dated October 22 and October 24, urging his participation in their ongoing proceedings in the joint chambers of the 55th Legislature.

The bloc seeks to remove Speaker Koffa through a vote of no confidence, citing unresolved grievances.

Appearing in joint chambers Thursday, he said as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and a proud member of the former ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), he is deeply committed to upholding both his party's principles and the trust of the Liberian people.

Fallah explains that his role in the House of Representatives has always been one of loyalty to shared values and resolute support for Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, who has long dedicated himself to working for Liberia.

According to him, the recent challenges facing the House are serious and must not be shrugged off.

"Our inability to convene as one body threatens the democratic foundation upon which this nation is built. So, as the elected Lawmaker of Electoral District #1 (Foya Statutory District), Lofa County, and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 55th Legislature, I consider it my duty, first and foremost, to safeguard that foundation by ensuring a transparent, effective and wholesome functioning Legislature", he maintains.

Fallah continues that he decided to join his colleagues on the other side, who have raised some grievances against Speaker Koffa, for which that body is being brought to disrepute. He notes that those colleagues represent the majority of lawmakers in the House of Representatives and simply cannot be ignored.

He argues that his decision to join the majority group is a call to resolve this deadlock rather than a repudiation of his support for Speaker Koffa or the CDC. He adds that it is instead a demonstration of his unwavering commitment to democracy, which must transcend any one individual or faction.

"My interest here, therefore, is to ensure that I have the opportunity to listen to my colleagues' concerns. This, to me, is the only way we can find an amicable solution to this matter that would satisfy all sides."

Fallah is also urging now-embassed Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and other colleagues on all sides to unite and engage in open dialogue to restore unity in the House.

On the other hand, embattled Speaker Koffa could not meet a quorum Thursday to conduct the session, as he told his colleagues that he was going to meet with the Deputy Speaker to find out why he was not in session, albeit belatedly.