Newly elected President of Botswana Duma Boko gives his first speech as the leader of his Southern African country after his swearing-in at the Botswana High Court.

In a historic political shift, Botswana's opposition candidate, Duma Boko of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) coalition, won the presidency, ending nearly six decades of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) rule.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi conceded defeat after the BDP suffered a significant loss, marking the first time the ruling party has lost power since Botswana's independence in 1966.

Economic grievances, especially among young voters, fueled support for Boko. Botswana's economy, heavily reliant on diamond exports, has struggled amid a global diamond market downturn. Growth is projected to slump to 1% this year, with unemployment reaching 28%. Botswana's GDP per capita was $7,250 in 2023, higher than sub-Saharan Africa's average, yet recent challenges reveal growing discontent over economic stagnation.

Botswana's economic dependency on diamonds has become a focal point for the new administration. As the world's top diamond producer by value, Botswana holds a 15% stake in De Beers, with whom Masisi recently secured a greater share of raw diamonds. Boko pledged to engage De Beers promptly to maintain stability, emphasizing the need to "safeguard the goose that lays the golden egg." This transition in leadership signals a potential shift in Botswana's economic approach, as Boko balances short-term resource reliance with strategies for diversification to address mounting economic concerns.