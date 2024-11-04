Gambia: Govt Clarifies Memorandum Governing Spanish Circular Migration Programme

Press Release Dated: 31st October, 2024

The Gambia government has in a press release has clarified the Memorandum of Understanding on Circular Migration between the government of the Gambia and the Kingdom of Spain.

The National Assembly recently ratified a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Circular Migration the Gambia government and the Kingdom of Spain on which seeks to recruit workers for the Spanish Labour market on a seasonal basis.

The release, said: "The Gambia Government through the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment will be responsible for the pre-selection of candidates. As per Article 3 of the MoU, the pre-selection shall be under the control of the public authority, which is in response to the principles of equal opportunities, and is free of charge. Thus, the Public Employment Services Unit of the Department of Labour under the Ministry of Trade has been designated as the competent authority to coordinate and facilitate the recruitment process under the MoU.

The statement which was signed by the Gambia Government's Spokesperson & Presidential Diaspora Adviser, cautions the public against engaging with unlicensed private recruitment agencies.

It said: "Crucially, the public is hereby cautioned that no Private Recruitment Agency is licensed to recruit workers for deployment to the Kingdom of Spain. Therefore, citizens are strongly advised not to engage any private recruitment agency for the purpose of working in the Kingdom of Spain because that would be deceptive and illegal.

The release said, the selection process and criteria for the Spanish Circular Migration Programme would be communicated to the public in due course by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment.

It however, said: "Regrettably, the Ministry wishes to inform the public that its letter published on Tuesday 29th October, 2024 and in wide circulation across Social Media platforms, contained some errors. The information contained in the letter was supposed to refer to the Bilateral Manpower Agreement between The Gambia Government and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"The Ministry wishes to inform the Public that the recruitment of domestic workers under the Bilateral Labour Agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is in progress, and only these LICENSED Private Employment Agencies are required to carry out recruitment under the agreement: Outsource Recruitment Agency; Mbaye Consultancy Agency; Gamjobs Recruitment Agency; Tokey Recruitment Agency; Cruise Ship The Gambia," it added.

"The Public is further advised that there is No Cost attached to the recruitment processes and should not therefore, pay for any fees or charges for these transactions," it concluded.

