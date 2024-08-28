Mauritania: Spain and Mauritania Agree Deals to Stem Flow of Illegal Migrants

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani announced a series of agreements on Wednesday aimed at stemming a surge in migrants venturing across the Atlantic Ocean to the Canary Islands.

The move came at the start of Sanchez's three-day tour of West Africa to bolster relations with Mauritania, Gambia and Senegal where the vast majority of boats begin their journeys towards Spain.

Speaking alongside Ghazouani, Sanchez said Spain will expand its circular migration programme to Mauritanians and renew cooperation between Spanish and Mauritanian security services to combat people smuggling and trafficking networks.

"Despite the rhetoric that is growing in Europe, migration is not a problem," Sanchez said.

"It is a need that involves certain problems and for this we must push formulas that allow us to manage the phenomenon of migration in a humane, safe and orderly way, to benefit our respective societies."

Stepping stone

The Canary Islands, which are located close to the African coast, are used as a stepping stone for migrants and refugees trying to reach Europe.

More than 22,000 people have landed on the islands since January, more than double the number of irregular arrivals for the same period last year, according to Spain's interior ministry.

"Until not long ago Spain was also a country of migrants ... they aspired to better lives, much like those who take great risks and take on this dangerous adventure," Sanchez added.

Among those reaching the Canaries are thousands of Malian refugees fleeing violence and instability in the country as well as young people from other West African countries who are seeking better job opportunities abroad.

There are also increasingly more teenagers and children traveling alone to the Canary Islands, which has overwhelmed the local authorities.

Spanish security forces say they are bracing for even more arrivals in the autumn when sailing conditions in the Atlantic Ocean between West Africa and the archipelago are more favorable.

In February, Sanchez travelled to Mauritania with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for the announcement of a €200 million grant to spur job opportunities in Mauritania and crack down on people smuggling rackets.

Ghazouani, who was reelected in June, said Spanish and Mauritanian politicians would meet next year to assess the effectiveness of the deals.

"Africa will continue being a priority for Spain's foreign policy," Sanchez added.

(with newswires)