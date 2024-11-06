Ghana: Choose Peace Over Violence - Ibn Chambas

The African Union High Representative for Silencing the Guns and Chief Mediator on Sudan, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, has asked the political parties and their supporters to choose peace over violence and avoid acts which will mar the 2024 general election.

He said violence will set the country back and derail the democratic gains the country had achieved over the years.

Speaking at the sStakeholders Forum to Promote Peaceful 2024 General Elections in Ghana, Dr Ibn Chambas entreated the police and the other security agencies to work hard to ensure there was peace and order before, during and after the election.

The programme organised by the National Peace Council (NPC) and UNOWAS was on theme: "Building trust for peaceful elections."

In attendance were the Electoral Commission, the Police, representatives of the various political parties, development and international organisations, members of the diplomatic corps, state organisations, civil society organisations, media and some selected students.

The objective of the programme was to discuss measures to promote peace before, during and after the 2024 general elections.

Dr Ibn Chambas who chaired the programme urged the EC to be neutral and ensure high transparency in the electoral process.

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Henry Quartey, in a speech read on his behalf said the programme demonstrated not only the shared commitment of the various democratic actors to democracy, but promoting stability of the country.

He said peace was not achieved by mere wishes but commitment of stakeholders to work to achieve peace.

Mr Quartey called on all stakeholders to work to promote peace, saying "Maintaining peace is not the responsibility of the security agencies alone, but all stakeholders."

The Minister pledged that government was working to ensure a peaceful, free and fair elections.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Charles Abani, said development stood on the foundation of peace.

He stressed that all the political actors must be committed to a peaceful and transparent election.

The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and Sahel, Ms Barrie Freeman, said the programme was the last of stakeholders' forum to be organised by the NPC.

She said the country needed peaceful and democratic election for the country to develop, adding that trust was crucial in this year's general election.

She pledged that the UN would continue to collaborate with the NPC to promote peace in the country.

The Chairman of the NPC, Dr Revered Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, urged the citizens and the electorates to reject any rhetoric that threatened the peace of the country.

He said the political parties and their actors should campaign devoid of insults, adding that the political parties and their supporters must use words which promote peace rather than invite conflict.