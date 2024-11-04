Ghana: Chief Justice Launches 5th Edition of Ghana's Election Adjudication Manual

The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo, on Thursday, launched the fifth edition of the manual on election adjudication in Ghana.

The document which is available on the Judicial Service website is to serve as a guide for judges in dealing with election matters and disputes brought to the court for redress.

Justice Torkonoo said the election manual had been done on the strength of previous manuals, bringing together all the relevant laws and regulations that will apply to the election.

She said it chronicles updates in case law that should guide judicial decision-making when faced with election disputes following the elections.

The Chief Justice noted that as an administrator of justice, one of the things that never ceases to strike her was the sophisticated nature of the law.

She said nothing can be taken for granted in court work, adding that not only is procedure critical, but a failure to provide the legal threshold of evidence can be costly.

"Starting an action in the wrong court can lead to loss of an otherwise perfect case. This is why I crave that strong attention is paid to the teachings, learnings in the material freely given in this manual. It should be extremely helpful to especially media, who need to correctly inform the public on ongoing disputes."

Justice Torkonoo said this year's edition which is divided into three volumes, as the most significant change, for ease of reference, was a credit to its drafters.

She expressed her gratitude to the drafters, Justices Paul Baffoe Bonnie and Tanko Issfu Omoro Amadu for doing a thorough job of reflecting the changing course of election law, while remaining true to the overarching principles that have guided previous editions.

The Chief Justice stated that the publication, the fifth of its kind, was a continuous testament to the Ghanaian Judiciary's commitment to Ghana's democratic evolution.

"It is our resolve to go over and beyond our call of duty and to ensure that the relevant law is not only known to judges and lawyers, but available as a useful tool for election administrators, candidates, media practitioners and all citizens."

Justice Torkonoo said the manuals usage and familiarity will prevent avoidable misunderstandings and strengthen Ghana's democracy.

She urged everyone to pay close attention to its contents and allow it to be a good guide for accessing justice in the courts.

The Chief Justice said she was worried at the unpleasant duty of having to close down courts in the upper regions of the country, adding that no one can benefit from such situations and it is in the national interest for all and sundry to rally around the administration of law and justice and the coming elections in order to ensure the preservation of the national fabric that the Constitution has put together for Ghana.

Justice Torkonoo paid glowing tribute to her predecessors, Justices Georgina Theodora Wood, Sophia Akuffo and Anin Yeboah for their contribution to the publication of previous manuals.