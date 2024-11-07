Net5.5G Pioneer Award Ushers in a New Era of Networks in the Arab-African Region

Istanbul, Türkiye — The Net5.5G Pioneer Award ceremony was successfully held at the Net5.5G Intelligent IP Network Summit themed "Accelerating Net5.5G, Striding to Intelligence" during the 10th Global Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2024), co-hosted by the UN Broadband Commission, World Broadband Association (WBBA), and Huawei.

The Net5.5G Pioneer Award, presented by the AICTO and IPv6 Forum to the winners of the first Arab-African Net5.5G & IPv6 Innovation Competition, recognizes their achievements in Net5.5G innovation and commercial deployment.

As Internet services develop rapidly around the world, we are in a critical period of digital transformation. Meanwhile, the emergence of Net5.5G enables more powerful and scalable network infrastructure, propelling us into the AI era. Key Net5.5G technologies, such as 400GE, SRv6, and network slicing, became a focus of attention at the Net5.5G & IPv6 Enhanced Summit held during the Africa IP GALA 2024 in May. At the summit, the AICTO and IPv6 Forum launched the first Arab-Africa Net5.5G & IPv6 Innovation Competition. The competition aims to encourage carriers to design and deploy Net5.5G technologies on their live networks, thereby stimulating new service growth.

At the Net5.5G Intelligent IP Network Summit, held during UBBF 2024 in Türkiye, carriers shared pioneering use cases in Net5.5G IP network evolution and industry digital transformation. These use cases demonstrated that the global Net5.5G deployment is accelerating, yielding improved network quality, enhanced efficiency, and substantial service growth. They also showed that the industry's digital transformation is accelerating, with revenue increasing from multiple sources. The Net5.5G Pioneer Award ceremony marked the climax of the summit. At the award ceremony, four carriers — Algeria Telecom, Libyana Libya, CVT Cape Verde, and Hatif Libya — received the honor. The award not only recognizes their achievements in Net5.5G deployment, but also aims to serve as a catalyst, driving other carriers to expedite the deployment of key Net5.5G capabilities such as 400GE, SRv6, network slicing, and Network Digital Map. The event attracted the attention of many industry elites and professionals and marks an important milestone in promoting network development in the Arab and African regions.