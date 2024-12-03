Net-Zero Mining Summit in the DRC - Accelerating The Low-Carbon Transition Of Africa's Mining Industry

The Net-Zero Mining Summit in the DRC successfully took place on November 29th at the Pullman Hotel in Lubumbashi, uniting leaders and experts from top mining enterprises, energy companies, and industry associations. Jointly organized by CNMC Hong Kong Holdings Limited (CNMC), China Sixth Metallurgical Construction Co., Ltd. (SDCC), STE GREEN WORLD ENERGIE SARL (Green World) and Huawei Digital Power. Under the theme "A New Era of Quality, Creation of Green Mines",this event marks a significant step forward in the energy transition of the African mining sector.

To support CNMC in developing a next-generation sustainable and efficient mining production process, Huawei Digital Power introduced its advanced mining microgrid energy storage solution for the first time. This innovative solution eliminates reliance on traditional reliance on external power grids and diesel generators, ensuring stable energy supply while significantly reducing operational costs and enhancing production efficiency. During the event, CNMC, SDCC, Green World and Huawei Digital Power jointly unveiled the world’s first net-zero mining model, demonstrating their collaboration in technological innovation and setting a new benchmark for energy transition in the mining industry.

In his speech entitled “A New Era of Quality, Creation of Green Mines”, Chen Zhimin, Chairman of CNMC Hong Kong Holdings Limited emphasized the industrial and societal value of net-zero mining solutions. He also expressed his high appreciation for the collaboration with Huawei Digital Power.

Philippe Wang, President Digital Power of Huawei Northern Africa (North, West and Central Africa Area), stressed in his speech that “decarbonization, electrification, digitization, and intelligence are the four key pillars for the energy transition. Huawei Digital Power is actively promoting the energy revolution by integrating digital technology with power electronics to develop clean energy solutions and drive the digitalization of the energy sector. Committed to delivering low-carbon products and solutions for every scenario, we support global clients in achieving their carbon neutrality goals and building a greener, more sustainable future together.”

Following this, Luo Liang, Managing Director of Green World and Huawei Digital Power's PV equipment operating partner, highlighted the success of the PV+ESS (Photovoltaic and Energy Storage Solution) project at the Mabende mining site, emphasizing its strategic significance. He also commended Huawei Digital Power's solutions and technological innovations

Huawei Digital Power experts also presented the solutions and services dedicated to net-zero mining during the summit, highlighting their technologies through concrete examples.

Huawei Digital Power’s PV+ESS stands out for its exceptional energy efficiency and adaptability to power grids. Designed to address critical challenges such as power shortages and restrictions, it delivers sustainable, stable, and reliable renewable energy to mining sites.

Through its grid-forming energy storage technology, this system ensures autonomous regulation and stabilization of the power grid. This means that, in the case of power outages or restrictions in the public grid, it ensures a continuous energy supply, enabling the mining site to maintain uninterrupted production. Huawei Digital Power's solar power plant with storage is also equipped with a rapid cold restart function, enabling the restoration of microgrid power supply within minutes. Additionally, it supports seamless capacity expansion, making it adaptable to future production growth and more complex energy usage scenarios.

The success of the Net-Zero Mining Summit in the DRC established a long-term, efficient platform for communication and collaboration, advancing the region's energy transition in the mining industry. It also injected significant momentum into the transition toward sustainable and clean energy in regional microgrid initiatives. Moving forward, Huawei Digital Power remains committed to fostering sustainable development under its "In Africa, for Africa" philosophy. Through innovative solutions, open technology platform, and multi-tiered industrial cooperation, Huawei Digital Power aims to accelerate industry transformation and modernization, jointly building a sustainable and prosperous future for Africa.