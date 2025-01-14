Driving Africa's Energy Transition - Huawei Digital Power Brings Together Partners And Experts To Advance Innovation And Regional Cooperation

The Huawei Northern Africa Digital Power Ecosystem Partner Summit 2025 took place in Casablanca from January 8 to 10, bringing together an influential mix of government representatives, business and industry partners, opinion leaders, technical experts, and associations. This flagship event highlighted the shared commitment to addressing the challenges of digital energy development.

The summit’s agenda featured dynamic discussions on emerging trends and opportunities within the energy sector, alongside showcases of Huawei Digital Power’s cutting-edge solutions designed to meet the needs of diverse industries and environments. Attendees also exchanged insights and best practices, fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration. The event set the stage for building a more sustainable and resilient energy ecosystem, playing a key role in advancing the region’s green energy goals.

In his keynote speech, Philippe Wang, President of Huawei Digital Power in Northern Africa Region (North, West and Central Africa Area), emphasized the importance of partnership and innovation: "We are shaping a sustainable future based on trust, collaboration, and clear regulatory frameworks. By leveraging open technological platforms and fostering partnerships at all levels, Huawei Digital Power and its collaborators are transforming the energy sector into a hub of innovation and sustainability. We are addressing today’s challenges while meeting Africa’s specific needs. Every stakeholder has a pivotal role in this interconnected ecosystem. Together, we are building a resilient energy sector capable of delivering meaningful and positive change."

Huawei Digital Power invested heavily in R&D and is at the forefront of technological innovation in areas such as Smart PV, Smart Charging Network, DriveONE and Data Center Facility & Critical Power. These cutting-edge solutions serve over 3 billion people across 170 countries and regions worldwide.

At the summit, Huawei showcased a comprehensive range of technologies in its exhibition space, including innovative and connected photovoltaic solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs and scenarios of the region. These solutions are distinguished by their reliability and ability to ensure a stable energy supply, which is crucial for the seamless operation of related sectors.

The Huawei Northern Africa Digital Power Ecosystem Partner Summit 2025 has solidified its position as a leading platform for fostering dialogue and driving innovation in the digital energy sector. Guided by its philosophy, “In Africa, For Africa,” Huawei Digital Power reaffirmed its commitment to tackling energy challenges, promoting sustainable solutions, and strengthening partnerships with clients and stakeholders. With these efforts, the company aims to play a key role in writing the next chapter of Africa’s energy transition, defined by resilience, innovation, and shared progress.