Africa: Benin Boss Rohr Recalls Five Players for Make-or-Break TotalEnergies Afcon Qualifiers

Benin Boss Rohr Recalls Five Players for Make-or-Break TotalEnergies Afcon Qualifiers

8 November 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Benin manager Gernot Rohr has recalled five players to his squad for their crucial 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Nigeria and Libya next week.

David Kiki, Serge Obassa, Lenny Pirringuel, Tosin Aiyegun and Ryan Adigo all return to the national team set-up as the Cheetahs aim to secure their place at Morocco 2025.

The West African nation face Nigeria on 14 November before meeting Libya four days later in their final two qualifying matches.

However, Rohr's plans have been dealt a blow with the absence of key defender Cedric Hountondji through injury.

The 23-man squad includes experienced forwards Steve Mounié and Steve Traore, while Olivier Verdon is expected to lead the defence in Hountondji's absence.

Goalkeeper Saturnin Allagbe retains his place in the squad alongside Marcel Dandjinou and the returning Obassa.

The Cheetahs will need to win both fixtures to stand a chance of qualifying for next year's continental showpiece in Morocco.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Serge Obassa, Marcel Dandjinou, Saturnin Allagbe

Defenders: Fassinou Rodrigue, David Kiki, Rachid Moumini, Ouorou Tamimou, Yohan Roche, Tidjani Mohamed, Olivier Verdon

Midfielders: Ryan Adigo, Mattéo Ahlinvi, Mariano Ahouangbo, Ghislain Ahoudo, Romaric Amoussou, Almeida Session, Dodo Dokou, Imourane Hassane, Junior Olaitan

Forwards: Dossou Jodel, Andreas Hountondji, Steve Traore, Steve Mounié, Lenny Pirringuel, Tosin Aiyegun

